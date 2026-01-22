Prince William undertakes engagements 120 miles away from London as Prince Harry heads back to court

Prince William has headed to Bristol for engagements on the theme of sustainability, while his brother, Prince Harry, was in London, heading back to court

Prince William looking confused© Getty Images
Matthew Moore
Matthew MooreSenior Evening Writer
Updated: 2 minutes ago
Share this:

The Prince of Wales has left London for the day, as the royal headed to Bristol, in the southwest, to undertake engagements relating to sustainability and future technologies.

For his first stop on Thursday, William visited Matter, a former Earthshot finalist, to learn about its innovative filtration technology system designed to prevent microplastics from entering waterways and oceans. The father-of-three will also hear about the company's plans to expand globally.

William then headed University of Bristol to see the UK's most powerful supercomputer, Isambard-AI. He will also meet with NCC, an innovation organisation which transforms cutting-edge research and technology into industrial impact.

The heir to the throne is undertaking these engagements while his younger brother, Prince Harry, is back in court for his ongoing trial against Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL), the publisher of The Daily Mail.

While Harry is not due to give evidence during the day's proceedings, instead taking to the stand on Wednesday, the Duke of Sussex was in court to support a fellow claimant in the case, Elizabeth Hurley.

Scroll down for the best photos of William's engagement…

1/7

Prince William speaking with a man, holding his hand up© Getty Images

William was down in Bristol

William's first engagement

William's first engagement of the day saw him visit the headquarters of Matter, an Earthshot finalist and a pioneer in sustainable technology.

2/7

Prince William and a man looking at a technical device© Alamy Live News.

William was with the CEO

Filters

William was shown around the headquarters by Matter's CEO, Adam Root. The royal was shown the firm's filtration devices, which aim to prevent microplastics from entering waterways.

3/7

Prince William in a suit© Getty Images

William founded Earthshot in 2021

Earthshot

The Prince of Wales is the founder of Earthshot, an environmental award designed to identify, celebrate, and back projects aimed at improving the planet.

4/7

Prince William gesturing near a woman© Alamy Live News.

William saw a demonstration

Hands-on royal

Always one to get involved, William had a hands-on demonstration of the company's domestic filtration system, which can be fitted to household washing machines.

5/7

Prince William holding boxes of waste products as he stands with machines© Alamy Live News.

William also saw how the operation was scaled up

Learning about Matter

Alongside domestic homes, the technology also works on a larger commercial scale. The royal was seen holding boxes filled with waste products as he learnt about the scale and impact of the company.

6/7

Prince William speaking with Emma Wiggs alongside a paracanoe seat© Getty Images

The royal was introduced to Emma Wiggs

Meeting Paralympic champions

On his second outing, William was introduced to Paralympic champion Emma Wiggs. She showed him a new paracanoe seat that had been designed for her using digital tools and embedded sensors.

7/7

Prince William in front of a supercomputer© Getty Images

William visited the University of Bristol

Supercomputer

William was introduced to Isambard-AI, the UK's most powerful supercomputer. While there, he learnt how the technology offers huge potential in fields such as robotics, big data, climate research and drug discovery.

Other Topics
More Royalty
See more
Read More