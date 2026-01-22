Prince William undertakes engagements 120 miles away from London as Prince Harry heads back to court

The Prince of Wales has left London for the day, as the royal headed to Bristol, in the southwest, to undertake engagements relating to sustainability and future technologies.
For his first stop on Thursday, William visited Matter, a former Earthshot finalist, to learn about its innovative filtration technology system designed to prevent microplastics from entering waterways and oceans. The father-of-three will also hear about the company's plans to expand globally.
William then headed University of Bristol to see the UK's most powerful supercomputer, Isambard-AI. He will also meet with NCC, an innovation organisation which transforms cutting-edge research and technology into industrial impact.
William was down in Bristol
William's first engagement
William's first engagement of the day saw him visit the headquarters of Matter, an Earthshot finalist and a pioneer in sustainable technology.
William was with the CEO
Filters
William was shown around the headquarters by Matter's CEO, Adam Root. The royal was shown the firm's filtration devices, which aim to prevent microplastics from entering waterways.
William founded Earthshot in 2021
Earthshot
The Prince of Wales is the founder of Earthshot, an environmental award designed to identify, celebrate, and back projects aimed at improving the planet.
William saw a demonstration
Hands-on royal
Always one to get involved, William had a hands-on demonstration of the company's domestic filtration system, which can be fitted to household washing machines.
William also saw how the operation was scaled up
Learning about Matter
Alongside domestic homes, the technology also works on a larger commercial scale. The royal was seen holding boxes filled with waste products as he learnt about the scale and impact of the company.
The royal was introduced to Emma Wiggs
Meeting Paralympic champions
On his second outing, William was introduced to Paralympic champion Emma Wiggs. She showed him a new paracanoe seat that had been designed for her using digital tools and embedded sensors.
William visited the University of Bristol
Supercomputer
William was introduced to Isambard-AI, the UK's most powerful supercomputer. While there, he learnt how the technology offers huge potential in fields such as robotics, big data, climate research and drug discovery.