Prince William undertakes engagements 120 miles away from London as Prince Harry heads back to court

The Prince of Wales has left London for the day, as the royal headed to Bristol, in the southwest, to undertake engagements relating to sustainability and future technologies.

For his first stop on Thursday, William visited Matter, a former Earthshot finalist, to learn about its innovative filtration technology system designed to prevent microplastics from entering waterways and oceans. The father-of-three will also hear about the company's plans to expand globally.

William then headed University of Bristol to see the UK's most powerful supercomputer, Isambard-AI. He will also meet with NCC, an innovation organisation which transforms cutting-edge research and technology into industrial impact.

The heir to the throne is undertaking these engagements while his younger brother, Prince Harry, is back in court for his ongoing trial against Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL), the publisher of The Daily Mail.

While Harry is not due to give evidence during the day's proceedings, instead taking to the stand on Wednesday, the Duke of Sussex was in court to support a fellow claimant in the case, Elizabeth Hurley.

1/ 7 © Getty Images William was down in Bristol William's first engagement William's first engagement of the day saw him visit the headquarters of Matter, an Earthshot finalist and a pioneer in sustainable technology.

2/ 7 © Alamy Live News. William was with the CEO Filters William was shown around the headquarters by Matter's CEO, Adam Root. The royal was shown the firm's filtration devices, which aim to prevent microplastics from entering waterways.

3/ 7 © Getty Images William founded Earthshot in 2021 Earthshot The Prince of Wales is the founder of Earthshot, an environmental award designed to identify, celebrate, and back projects aimed at improving the planet.

4/ 7 © Alamy Live News. William saw a demonstration Hands-on royal Always one to get involved, William had a hands-on demonstration of the company's domestic filtration system, which can be fitted to household washing machines.

5/ 7 © Alamy Live News. William also saw how the operation was scaled up Learning about Matter Alongside domestic homes, the technology also works on a larger commercial scale. The royal was seen holding boxes filled with waste products as he learnt about the scale and impact of the company.

6/ 7 © Getty Images The royal was introduced to Emma Wiggs Meeting Paralympic champions On his second outing, William was introduced to Paralympic champion Emma Wiggs. She showed him a new paracanoe seat that had been designed for her using digital tools and embedded sensors.