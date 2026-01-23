Prince Harry reflects on 'sacrifices' in Afghanistan as he breaks silence over Donald Trump's comments

Prince Harry has broken his silence after President Donald Trump accused NATO allies of staying away from the frontlines when the United States invaded Afghanistan in 2001.

In a statement, the Duke of Sussex, who served two frontline tours in Afghanistan during the military campaign, said: "In 2001, NATO invoked Article 5 for the first—and only—time in history. It meant that every allied nation was obliged to stand with the United States in Afghanistan, in pursuit of our shared security. Allies answered that call. I served there. I made lifelong friends there. And I lost friends there.

"The United Kingdom alone had 457 service personnel killed. Thousands of lives were changed forever. Mothers and fathers buried sons and daughters. Children were left without a parent. Families are left carrying the cost."

Harry concluded: "Those sacrifices deserve to be spoken about truthfully and with respect, as we all remain united and loyal to the defence of diplomacy and peace."

The royal has been open about his time serving in Afghanistan, and speaking to Anderson Cooper in a 2023 interview, he reflected about his time on the frontline. "It got me out of the spotlight from the UK press," he told the presenter.

"I was able to focus on a purpose larger than myself, to be wearing the same uniform as everybody else, to feel normal for the first time in my life. [I accomplished] some of the biggest challenges that I ever had. I was a really good candidate for the military. I was a young man in my 20s suffering from shock."

President Trump's comments

During an appearance on Fox News, the president spoke disparagingly about how NATO allies had supported the United States following its invasion of Afghanistan in 2001 off the back of the 9/11 attacks.

The president said he wasn't "sure" if NATO would aid the United States "if we ever needed them". He continued: "We've never needed them. They'll say they sent some troops to Afghanistan… and they did, they stayed a little back, a little off the frontlines."

© Anadolu via Getty Images The President made controversial comments during a Fox News appearance

His comments have been routinely condemned by countries within NATO, including by UK Prime Minister, Sir Keir Starmer. In a statement, Sir Keir said: "I consider President Trump's remarks to be insulting and frankly, appalling. And I'm not surprised they've caused such hurt to the loved ones of those who were killed or injured."

John Healey, the Defence Secretary, added: "NATO's Article 5 has only been triggered once. The UK and NATO allies answered the US call. And more than 450 British personnel lost their lives in Afghanistan. Those British troops should be remembered for who they were: heroes who gave their lives in service of our nation."