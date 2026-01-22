Princess Kate spotted running in heels for speedy detour on royal engagement

The Princess of Wales was praised for her "perfect poise" this week as she seemed to achieve the impossible - by running in heels without a second thought. Kate, 44, had joined her husband, Prince William, for a trip up north to Scotland, where they took part in three engagements.

And after visiting the Radical Weavers, a handweaving studio and charity in Stirling, the royal mother-of-three delighted crowds of well-wishers by appearing to run past her security to greet royal fans.

The thoughtful gesture saw Kate unexpectedly rushing over to speak with waiting crowds, made all the more impressive by the fact she was wearing heeled navy boots, believed to be from Gianvito Rossi. After receiving a bouquet, the Princess could be heard saying, "I appreciate it, thank you. Bye bye, everyone!"

Despite only being seconds long, the small moment did not go unnoticed by royal fans. One person gushed on X/Twitter: "You see someone and you just know they’re God’s favourite child because how does she have perfect poise even while running in heels?" A second person gushed: "She is just amazing", while another noted that Kate was "getting her workout in" with her heeled boots. Others noted that gesture was "so gracious" and "sweet".

Kate also wore a blue tartan coat, which Kensington Palace confirmed was by London-based tailor Chris Kerr with cloth woven by Johnstons of Elgin.

Kate's skills wearing heels

The Princess of Wales is rarely seen without a stylish pair of stilettos - though she did change into practical Tod boots for a curling attempt at the National Curling Academy on Tuesday.

Her collection of shoes is legendary, featuring brands such as Chanel and Jimmy Choo - and what's more, she can seemingly do almost anything while wearing them. The Princess was even seen wearing heels after giving birth to Prince Louis in 2018, wearing a pair of Gianvito Rossi pumps to announce his arrival to the world on the steps of the iconic Lindo Wing. She's also played football, hockey and volleyball with heels on, as well as walking on grass - somehow resisting sinking into the mud.

In October, the royal went viral once again on social media during a visit to RAF Coningsby after she climbed down narrow stairs backwards, all while wearing heels. She completed the move effortlessly in her four-inch stilettos, even peering inside a fully armed Quick Reaction Alert Typhoon without a blip.

A royal visit to Scotland

Elsewhere on Tuesday's visit, Kate and William first headed to the National Curling Academy before visiting the Radical Weavers. Afterwards, they visited the Gothenburg pub in Fallin, a former mining village four miles east of Stirling, for the third and final engagement of their trip.

During the visit, Prince William said he "absolutely loves pubs" and wants to help them. Hearing about the social benefits the pub brings to the village, he said: "It's crucial. It's the human-to-human contact, isn't it, rather than just being on the phone or watching TV." The Gothenburg pub is one of the so-called "goth pubs" named after a Swedish tradition where profits are funnelled back into the local community. Though there were previously 50 of the pubs, the number has dwindled to just four.