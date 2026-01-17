Princess Lilibet captures romantic dance between Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

The Duchess of Sussex has jumped on the 2016 trend, sharing a new video that was shot by her daughter, Princess Lilibet.

"When 2026 feels just like 2016….you had to be there," Meghan captioned the Instagram post, which featured a video of her husband Prince Harry and Meghan dancing in their garden. Meghan wore a white tennis skirt and a polo shirt, and Harry was in board shorts and a tee; the video had been filtered into black and white. Watch the video above.

© Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Prince Harry and Meghan Markle pose for a picture in 2016 in Botswana

The caption on the post revealed that their four-year-old daughter had recorded the moment between her parents.

The second picture in the carousel was taken in 2016, and was of Meghan and Harry hugging during a candid moment in the early days of their romance. The picture was taken during a five-day camping trip in Botswana in August 2016; it was their third date and where they began to fall in love with Harry previously calling it a "crucial" moment for the pair.

© Netflix Harry and Meghan during their first date together in London in 2016

The 2016 trend has emerged on social media thanks to a new TikTok filter. inspired by the year. According to TikTok, searches for '2016' rose by 452% in the past seven days, and millennials everywhere have been posting their own throwbacks to 10 years ago.

It is unclear when Lilibet recorded the dance.

Lili and her older brother Archie are growing up in Montecito, an A-list enclave two hours north of Los Angeles. Harry and Meghan moved there in 2020 after stepping from the British royal family.

© Instagram Lilibet and Archie are being raised in California

Harry, who is expected to return to the UK in mid-January for a court case, recently made a public appearance as the 41-year-old paid a visit to local Santa Barbara fire stations alongside Watch Duty co-founder and CEO, John Mills.

The Duke was pictured chatting to emergency responders and viewing brush trucks and rescue ATVs, as well as thermal search-and-rescue drones. Watch Duty, which is a real-time wildfire tracking and alert platform, has partnered with Harry and Meghan's charitable organization, Archewell Philanthropies, to support emergency responders on the front lines.

Harry's outing comes a year after wildfires destroyed more than 18,000 homes and burned over 57,529 acres, forcing more than 200,000 people to evacuate their homes in two areas of Los Angeles County. The Sussexes traveled to Los Angeles at the time where they visited a meal distribution site at the Pasadena Community Centre, and donated clothing, children's items, and other essential supplies to those affected.

The High Court case, brought by Harry and six others against Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL), is reportedly scheduled to begin on January 19, 2026.

Despite Prince Harry meeting with his father, the King, for the first time in 19 months in September 2025, the monarch is expected to be in Scotland for his traditional post-Christmas stay for much of January, and will not see his youngest son.

The Telegraph has reported that royal sources acknowledged Charles did not wish to be linked to any court proceedings, and will give his son a wide berth on this occasion.