Princess Kate is all smiles as she braves Storm Chandra for northern outing

The Princess of Wales braved rainy weather in the North of England on Tuesday for a series of engagements to highlight the importance of community and nature.

Looking stylish in a tweed jacket and a black rollneck, the royal, 44, first visited Family Action's Children's Trauma Therapy Service in Bradford, West Yorkshire, where she met therapists, families and children, and joined a creative therapy session, for her first solo 'royal away day' of the year.

The princess showed a five-year-old girl how to listen to the sea through a shell and helped her to make a "box of wishes". Later, she is expected at Wakefield Trinity Rugby League Club to learn about their outreach programmes - even taking to the pitch herself for a skills session.

The royal outing on Tuesday comes in the midst of Storm Chandra, which has brought heavy rain and strong winds across the country. Bradford, where the Princess is paying her first visit, is covered by a yellow weather warning and is expected to see heavy rain.

As is typical for the Princess, she appeared in bright spirits as she engaged with families, getting stuck into all the activities as required. Her engagements on Tuesday are intended to shine a light on the healing powers of creativity and nature for individuals who have experienced trauma, isolation and poor mental health.

The outings are close to the Princess's heart, as she's been championing the importance of nature in healing for years - and has done so more than ever since receiving chemotherapy treatment for cancer in 2024, for which she is now in remission.

1/ 6 © Getty Images Princess Kate visits Family Action The Princess started her day with a trip to rainy Bradford, where she visited her patronage, Family Action.

2/ 6 © Kensington Palace Kate joined a creative play session The Princess met with children and families, as well as Family Action's therapists. She joined a creative therapy session to understand how play can be used as a tool for healing. The royal appeared to be wearing a herringbone blazer from Holland Cooper, worn previously for a visit to the Isle of Mull with husband Prince William last April.

3/ 6 © Getty Images Kate steps out There, she spent time at the Children's Trauma Therapy Service, which works with children aged four to 18 and their families to recover from and understand their responses to complex trauma. They work with families that have experienced adversity, abuse and traumatic bereavement.

4/ 6 © Getty Images Kate played and spoke to the children One sweet moment saw Catherine showing a five-year-old girl how to listen to the sea with a shell. Kate said: "Sometimes if you put them to your ear, you can sometimes hear the sea, do you want to see if you can hear the sea? Sometimes you can hear the waves. If you listen very quietly. "That’s what I like doing with shells. If you close your eyes you can sometimes imagine you’re by the beach." The girl replied "yes" when Kate asked if she could hear the waves. She showed the princess a "potion" she had made that would keep "the bad dreams" away. Kate told the girl’s mother: "Lots of people need more of these." The girl's mother later said her daughter had "loved" meeting with the princess, adding: "I don’t know how I’m going to get her back after this. She’s very busy-minded, she’s normally covered in slime."

5/ 6 © Getty Images Kate's role as patron The Princess has been a patron of Family Action since 2019, taking over the role from Queen Elizabeth II, who previously held the role for 66 years. The charity works with local communities in England, Wales and the Isle of Man to protect children, young people and adults, offering direct and practical help.

6/ 6 © Andrew Parsons / Kensington Pala The Princess of Wales is visiting the North of England The Princess of Wales is visiting the north of England to highlight how community, nature and creativity can help those struggling with trauma, isolation and mental health challenges. The royal appeared to be wearing her "Trinity" Cartier earrings, believed to be a nod to her three children, Prince George, 12 Princess Charlotte, ten, and Prince Louis, seven. She wore her brunette locks down, with her hair in gentle waves.

Later on, Kate will pay a trip to Wakefield to visit the Trinity Rugby League Club and learn how their outreach programmes bring together individuals in the community.

The royal, who is mother to Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, is patron of the Rugby Football League (RFL) and has shown her passion for the sport in recent months, for example, welcoming England's Red Roses to Windsor Castle in the autumn following their Rugby World Cup victory.