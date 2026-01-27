Queen Mary chooses sentimental wedding tiara for Estonia state banquet

Queen Mary chose to wear a sentimental tiara as she and King Frederik attended a state banquet on the first day of their state visit to Estonia.

The Danish royals were hosted by President Alar Karis and First Lady Sirje Karis for the concert and dinner at St Nicholas Church in Tallinn.

Queen Mary, 53, dazzled in a navy satin gown with a bejewelled neckline, which dates back to at least 2015.

The royal wore her brunette locks in blowdried waves, topped with her diamond wedding tiara.

The antique jewels were gifted to Australian-born Mary by her in-laws, Queen Margrethe and the late Prince Henrik, on her wedding day to Frederik on 14 May 2004.

The bride wore a beautiful ivory gown by Danish designer Uffe Frank with a scoop neckline, fitted waist and long sleeves, which she paired with her sparkling tiara.

The sparkling headpiece is made up of diamond heart and fleur-de-lis motifs, and in recent years, we've often seen Mary wear the tiara with an additional row of pearls.

She let the tiara and her bejewelled dress do all of the talking, accessorising with a simple pair of circular diamond drop earrings and her rings.

Meanwhile, King Frederik donned white-tie with his naval dinner jacket and medals on display.

The couple were welcomed to Estonia earlier on Tuesday during an official ceremony at the Town Hall Square before laying a wreath at the Monument to the War of Independence.

Following a meeting with the Presidential couple, Frederik and Mary visited the Memorial to the Victims of Communism in Maarjamäe. There were further audiences with Estonia's Prime Minister Kristen Michal and the Speaker of the Estonian Parliament Lauri Hussar before they visited Rakett69 Science Studios.

For her daytime look, Queen Mary wore a navy boucle ensemble by Danish designer Lasse Spangenberg with the Vandflodss Sapphire brooch and a matching headband by milliner Katrin Cecilia Jacobsen. The colours of the royal's outfit appeared to be a nod to the blue and black featured in Estonia's national flag.

Later this week, the Danish royal couple will pay a state visit to Lithuania. Their eldest son, Crown Prince Christian, 20, is acting as regent in Denmark while his father Frederik is overseas.