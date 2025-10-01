Queen Mary makes surprising outfit choice as she and King Frederik host leaders for palace dinner

King Frederik and Queen Mary hosted a glittering dinner for EU heads of state and government for a dinner at Amalienborg Palace in Copenhagen, but their outfit choices for the occasion were unusually understated. Typically, Mary, 53, opts for one of her spectacular evening gowns, while Frederik, 57, sports military uniform.

However, on Wednesday night, the Danish king wore a navy blue suit with a white shirt and a blue patterned tie, while the queen looked elegant in a cream two-piece under a black long-line jacket. Mary later removed her coat to reveal that her funnel-neck top was sleeveless and featured ruched detailing on the bodice.

© Getty King Frederik and Queen Mary hosted EU leaders at Amalienborg Palace

She accessorised with a pair of diamond drop earrings and styled her brunette locks up into a sleek low bun. Makeup-wise, she opted for a subtle brown eyeshadow, with eye-defining mascara and a shimmering sweep of blusher across the apple of her cheeks.

© Getty Frederik and Mary welcomed Prince Albert of Monaco to the palace

While Mary looked stylish as ever, it was a noticeably more casual look than the ones we're accustomed to seeing her wearing at palace receptions. According to BILLED-BLADET, the soiree was a so-called working dinner, which meant that the dress code called for more business attire. This is why Frederik sported a suit instead of uniform, without any medals, honours or decorations. Many of the other guests in attendance, which included British prime minister, Keir Starmer, France's President Emmanuel Macron and Prince Albert of Monaco, were also dressed in suits.

WATCH: King Frederik and Queen Mary host EU leaders at Amalienborg Palace

Inside the dinner

Earlier in the day, the Danish royal palace shared some behind-the-scenes photos as the final preparations for the dinner were made, including autumnal flowers chosen by Queen Mary consisting of pink, orange and red roses, dahlias, orchids and eucalyptus.

Guests were treated to a mouth-watering menu with Greenland cod, seaweed from Kattegat, lobster emulsion and chicken skin, Marshmallow from the Danish west coast and chanterelles, croquettes of braised lamb shank on crispy herb cheese with pumpkin puree, and a chocolate nut base with yogurt ganache, apple and sea buckthorn compote and caramel.

© Getty Mary was seated alongside British prime minister, Keir Starmer

Leaders have travelled to Copenhagen ahead of the seventh European Political Community Meeting on Thursday, where the focus will be on how to strengthen Ukraine, the general security situation in Europe and how to make Europe stronger and more secure in the geopolitical situation it faces.

In a speech at the dinner, King Frederik said, in part: "As Europeans, we hold part of each other's lives in our hands. And we owe it to our past, our present, and our future to carry that responsibility with care. Especially in uncertain times like these. The world is changing. Europe’s security and values are under pressure. None of us can meet these challenges alone. We must cooperate in order to secure stability, build resilience, and restore peace on our continent."

