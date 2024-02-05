Royals recycling wedding tiaras: Sarah Ferguson's post-divorce outing, Duchess Sophie's wedding guest look & more

Princess Sofia of Sweden's in-laws King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia gifted her the Palmette Tiara for her wedding to Prince Carl Philip in Stockholm on 13 June 2015.

Exuding elegance, Sofia wore a beautiful lace gown by Swedish designer Ida Sjöstedt and styled her hair in an updo topped with the tiara. It featured diamond palmettes and matching spikes with dazzling emeralds – which were reportedly previously part of a necklace belonging to Silvia.

Sofia has not let the coloured jewel impact its versatility, as she regularly tweaks her wedding tiara to match her outfits – she sported the original emerald design for the Nobel Prize ceremony in December 2015 but switched the jewels for pearls in 2017 and 2018. Back in 2019, she teamed her blue dress with turquoise stones.