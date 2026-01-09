Queen Mary's next glittering tiara moment has been confirmed

King Frederik and Queen Mary are set to travel abroad for two state visits, the Danish palace has announced, with the trips coming just two weeks after the monarch marks the second year of his reign.

The royal couple will firstly visit Estonia from 27 to 28 January, followed by Lithuania from 28 to 29 January.

Both programmes are expected to include state dinners, which typically call for a white-tie dress code, meaning Queen Mary will wear a ballgown and a tiara.

It comes after Mary, 53, dazzled in a champagne-coloured dress by Jesper Høvring with the Rose-Cut Diamond Bandeau Tiara at the New Year's banquet. The jewels in the headpiece date back to the 1840s, but in collaboration with the Royal Danish Collection in 2024, Mary had a new frame designed for a tiara.

Invited by President Alar Karis, the king and queen's trip to Estonia will focus on digital resilience and cybersecurity, including visits to the national Estonian cybersecurity and innovation center CR14.

Their itinerary will also feature a reception, a state dinner with a concert and meetings with the Presidential Couple, the Prime Minister, and Parliament.

© Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Ima King Frederik and Queen Mary at the New Year's banquet on 1 January

In Lithuania, accompanied by President Gitanas Nausėda, King Frederik and Queen Mary will visit the military barracks of the Lithuanian Home Guard and the voluntary defence force Riflemen's Union.

During their state visit, there will also be a wreath-laying ceremony at the Antakalnis Cemetery, a state dinner, and meetings with the Presidential Couple, the Prime Minister, and the Parliament. The trip will conclude with a visit to a basketball academy and the opening of the "Friends in Need" exhibition about Denmark and Lithuania at the National Library in Vilnius.

Back in October, King Frederik and Queen Mary made the first of three state visits to the Baltic countries to Latvia. Denmark has strong historical ties to all three countries and first established diplomatic relations in 1921.

© Getty Queen Mary and King Frederik in Latvia in October

Frederik, 57, became monarch on 14 January 2024 following his mother Queen Margrethe's abdication after a 52-year reign.

Since then, he and Mary have made a number of official overseas visits, including Sweden, Norway, Finland and France. They have also hosted the leaders of Iceland and Egypt in Copenhagen.