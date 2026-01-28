Princess Kate captured on camera hurrying hiking group in 'relatable' moment

The Princess of Wales was as organised as ever on Wednesday, hurrying her group along during a charity walk in the Peak District.

Kate, 44, yesterday took part in three engagements in the north of England, including a visit to Family Action in Bradford and a skills session at Wakefield Trinity Rugby League Club. Finally, she enjoyed a guided walk in Cubar in the Peaks with Mind Over Mountains, a charity offering professional mental health support through therapeutic outdoor endeavours.

With such a packed schedule, it was imperative to keep an eye on the time, and it wasn't long before the Princess decided to take charge herself. As her walking group paused to chat in the rain, Kate could be heard joking, "How do people keep standing there?" And, gesturing to her fellow walkers, she added: "Come on! We need to get going!"

After the clip was shared on social media, royal fans soon gushed over how "humble" and "relatable" the future Queen appeared. One person wrote: "She’s our future Queen, but never puts on ‘airs’ or tries to be better than anyone else." A second noted: "They clearly forgot that Princess Catherine was setting the pace. Now what do they say about getting something done? Ask a busy woman." "She is so natural and relatable, despite also being a future Queen," commented a third.

Princess Kate captured on camera hurrying her hiking group The Princess of Wales went for a walk in the peak district with Mind Over Mountains

The walk was led by a qualified walk leader and wellbeing practitioner, with the Princess meeting past participants and learning about the charity. Mind Over Mountains emphasises the importance of walking in nature, connecting with like-minded people, movement outdoors and professional counselling. The Princess wore a smart cap and scarf, tying her hair in a plait for a practical look for the outdoor endeavour.

Role reversal

When it comes to the Waleses, it often seems that Kate is the organised one. But in December, it was Prince William who subtly encouraged his wife to stick to the schedule during the German state visit.

The couple had joined the King and Queen, Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, and the Duchess of Gloucester in the drawing room at Windsor Castle as they hosted President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and his wife, Elke Büdenbender.

Spotting that his uncle, the Duke of Edinburgh, was moving towards their table, William gently placed his hand on his wife's back and thanked one of the curators to signal that they had to move to the next lot of items.

© Getty Images Catherine, Princess of Wales joins Mind Over Mountains, a charity offering professional mental health support through therapeutic outdoor experiences, for a supported wellbeing walk

Similarly, on Christmas Day in 2024, Kate was enjoying speaking to royal fans so much that William and their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, were seen waiting patiently for her to finish. Completely in her own world as she engaged in conversation, it took the royal a while to notice that they were ready to head home, and she quipped: "I seem to have lost my family!"

Kate's work with nature

© POOL/AFP via Getty Images Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales, listens during a guided walk in the Peak District

The Princess has been highlighting the importance of nature in recent months, last year launching a video series called Mother Nature to celebrate the untamed beauty of the changing seasons across the UK.

In April last year, Kate spoke about how getting out in nature brought her a sense of peace and helped her to find balance in her life while recovering from cancer.

"I find it a very spiritual and very intense emotional reconnection, I suppose, [being in] these environments," she said during a visit to the Lake District. "Not everyone has that same relationship, perhaps, with nature. But it is so meaningful for me as a place to balance and find a sense of peace and reconnection in what is otherwise a very busy world."