Princess Kate's prima ballerina hairstyle she could revive in 2026

Ballet-core is a trend that dominated fashion and beauty in 2025, but the Princess of Wales' balletic hairdo was years before its time. The ballet bun was a style that Kate, now 44, rocked with ease in 2023 while attending a portage session for her 'Shaping Us' campaign on early childhood, and yet she shunned it in 2025. We can't wait to see if she will revive the look in this coming year.

The princess was seen with her brunette locks swept into a low ponytail, which had been plaited and pinned to create a beautiful bun at the nape of her neck. To frame her face, Kate's stylist styled her curtain bangs so that they swept towards the ear.

© Getty Kate wore her hair in a twisted bun but with soft curtain bangs

It was a look that would not be out of place at a ballet hall. We also know that Kate and her 10-year-old daughter, Princess Charlotte, are keen fans of the ballet. Just earlier this week, Prince William's wife took to Instagram to share a photo of the performance of Woolf Works, an experimental production inspired by the works of the late Virginia Woolf, which runs until 13 February.

© Getty Images Kate's hair looked perfect for a ballerina

"Thank you to The Royal Ballet for an amazing evening of creative inspiration at Woolf Works this weekend! C.," Kate said of the show that is currently running at the Royal Opera House and has been choreographed by Wayne McGregor.

Kate's theatrical updo

Though we shall have to wait and see if Kate revives her gorgeous ballet bun for this year, last year was all about her intricate side-leaning style. Stepping out on a poignant occasion last November, the royal attended a Service of Remembrance at The National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire.

© WireImage The Princess of Wales attended the Armistice Day Service of Remembrance on the Armed Forces Memorial

Her hair was arranged in a low updo with an ornate braided fashion, which peeked out of the side of her 'Decima' hat by Jane Taylor. Hairstylist Suzie McGill, who has over 30 years of experience in the hair industry, told us at the time: "Kate's knotted side bun is a perfect hairstyle for her, as it combines her signature personal style with an elegant structure.

© POOL/AFP via Getty Images Princess Kate's hair was intricate and elegant

"The twists and swirls add visual interest and intricacy, while the side placement softens the overall look and enhances her facial features just beautifully."

Kate's hairdo looks difficult to recreate if you don't have a pro stylist to hand, but Suzie gave us her top tips for trying this look at home.