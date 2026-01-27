Princess Beatrice shows support for disgraced father Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor during rare outing

Princess Beatrice showed her support for her disgraced father, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, as she joined him for a horse ride with her eldest daughter, Sienna Mapelli Mozzi, four.

In pictures obtained by The Sun, the trio could be seen riding horses along the Royal Mews in Windsor. They spent around 45 minutes on the Royal Mews before heading into the grounds of Windsor Castle.

Andrew rode ahead of Beatrice and Sienna, with Beatrice seen by her daughter's side as Sienna rode a white pony, which was led by a groom. The Sun also reports that the trio spent time in Royal Lodge, which Andrew will be vacating shortly.

Beatrice was seen wearing a black puffer coat, denim jeans and a pair of green wellington boots, while Sienna looked adorable in a pink puffer coat as she rode atop the pony.

Andrew's relationship with his daughters

Although both Beatrice and Princess Eugenie both skipped spending Christmas with Andrew, instead heading to Sandringham to celebrate with the rest of the royal family, the duo have remained in contact with their father since he was stripped of his royal titles.

A source told HELLO!: "Andrew has stopped getting newspapers or reading anything. He's in his own bubble. The girls do see him. Sarah is still very upset at everything that has happened."

© Getty Andrew remains in touch with his two daughters

Days after Andrew was stripped of his titles back in October, Beatrice was seen visiting her disgraced father, driving her Range Rover to Royal Lodge, where Andrew lived with ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson.

Andrew was also a guest when Beatrice's youngest daughter, Athena, 12 months, was christened last month. The 65-year-old was seen arriving at the service in a Range Rover at a side entrance to the palace grounds with Sarah Ferguson arriving separately earlier on the day.

Why was Andrew stripped of his titles?

Andrew lost his titles and honours in October, following a string of scandals, including his connections to paedophile financier, Jeffrey Epstein, and allegations of sexual abuse made by the late Virginia Giuffre after she was trafficked by the financier – all of which Andrew vehemently denies.

© Getty Images Andrew's scandals led to his downfall

There was further anger as it was revealed that Andrew paid "one peppercorn" of rent "if demanded" per year for Royal Lodge. He is now expected to move to Marsh Farm on the King's Sandringham estate, with renovations taking place on the property in Wolferton, Norfolk.

An entry in the Letters Patent released at the time read: "THE KING has been pleased by Letters Patent under the Great Seal of the Realm dated 3 November 2025 to declare that Andrew Mountbatten Windsor shall no longer be entitled to hold and enjoy the style, title or attribute of 'Royal Highness' and the titular dignity of 'Prince'."