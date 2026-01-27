Princess Kate debuts schoolgirl plait at 44 in ultra-rare hair switch-up

On Tuesday, the Princess of Wales headed to Bradford for a series of engagements to highlight the importance of community and nature.

In the morning, Kate cut a stylish figure, wearing a tailored blazer by Holland Cooper, which she paired with a mocha brown rollneck jumper, and terracotta-toned trousers by Jigsaw.

© Getty Images The Princess of Wales during her visit to Family Action's Children's Trauma Therapy Service

The 44-year-old wore her stunning mane of hair loose and in light curls at the Family Action's Children's Trauma Therapy Service in West Yorkshire, where she met therapists, families and children, and joined a creative therapy session, for her first solo 'royal away day' of the year.

© Getty Images Kate at the Wakefield Trinity Rugby League club

Later, Kate headed to Wakefield Trinity Rugby League Club to learn about their outreach programmes - even taking to the pitch herself for a skills session.

Kate's plait

Changing into more casual attire, including a khaki green Barbour jacket, Kate looked like a super sleek action Barbie as she met with one of the rugby team's players, and she decided she needed to tie her hair up.

© Dominic Lipinski / Kensington Palace The Princess of Wales later sported a plait during the visit

Of course, the princess has regularly been crowned the unofficial queen of the updo over the years, sporting glamorous, intricate 'dos, which have admittedly included plaits, but this is the first time we've seen the brunette royal wear her hair in a side plait, which is reminiscent of a style school girls often sport.

© Getty Princess Kate has never sported this kind of plait before

Kate's viral hair moment

In September 2025, on a royal engagement at the Suffolk Silk Mills in Sudbury, Kate showed off a very quick hack that she uses to style her hair when she's out and about – and she made it look completely effortless.

The royal showed the world that styling her voluminous, then newly blonde, locks into a bun is easy. With no hairband or mirror, just experience and a couple of seconds to fix it up, Kate quite literally rolled her hair up. Brett MacDonald from CULT Hairdressing told us that "when the hair is twisted before rolling it up, wrapping closer to the head each time, it causes the hair to self-tighten and lock in the base".

He added: "It works particularly well with long hair and we, hairdressers, use it all the time on wet hair to secure it without clips or pins when leaving the basins. I love the effortless elegance the Princess of Wales demonstrated, clearly showing that she has practised and applied it previously."