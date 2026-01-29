'Undaunted' Princess Kate shrugs off stormy weather as she motivates hikers

With her passion for nature and love for the outdoors, it appears that the Princess of Wales is always keen to be outside - no matter the weather. And on Wednesday, as she joined the charity Mind Over Mountains for a wellbeing walk in Cubar, in the Peak District, it was Kate herself who motivated everyone to keep going, despite inclement weather from Storm Chandra.

Speaking to HELLO!, Helen Wooldridge, the walk organiser and a team member at the charity, said "everyone was joking" about the "horrendous" weather as the group arrived for the outing. That day, the north of England was faced with a yellow weather warning for the Princess's three engagements, which also included visits to Family Action in Bradford and Wakefield Rugby Club.

But Kate's "positive" attitude encouraged everyone to get started despite the wind and rain, telling the group: "Come on, we've got to keep going!" Helen said: "She was very much leading the feeling of the day in being very upbeat and positive, despite the bad weather. She was genuinely, she expressed this, happy to be out in nature and on a walk, in a beautiful location. At the start of the walk, when she arrived, she joked about the weather, and asked the group if they wanted to go ahead - 'I’m up for it’ she said, 'Nothing’s going to stop us!'"

When reflecting on what had surprised her about meeting the Princess, Helen added: "How positive she was in adverse weather conditions and how undaunted she was by that. Clearly, being out in nature is something she is so passionate about, and that is very evident. The weather was horrendous, but she was completely undaunted, which was wonderful to see." Mind Over Mountains offers day walks and retreats to give support to those who have faced significant challenges in their lives.

© Andrew Parsons / Kensington Palace The Princess of Wales during a visit to Minds Over Mountains, a charity offering professional mental health support through therapeutic outdoor experiences

Kate's wise words about nature

Kate - who shares children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis with her husband Prince William - chatted about how important nature is for everyone, including her family, and said they try to be out in nature as much as possible.

Helen said the walk was filled with "mindfulness moments" led by the team's wellbeing practitioners, asking everyone in the walking group to reflect on how they had felt. At the end of the walk, there was another moment of reflection, with everyone taking the time to pause and connect with nature.

Everybody was asked to share three words that came to mind - with the Princess even sharing her own with the team: "Mind, body and soul." Helen said that Kate, 44, discussed how being out in nature makes us realise how "small we are" and how we are part of something "so much bigger".

Helen reflected: "For the Princess to express hers was really powerful and meant a lot to all. It was also at this point that she spoke about how nature makes us realise that we are small in part of something so much bigger. To hear her reflect in that way for the group was a really meaningful and special moment. I think it reinforced for them and everyone that we all face challenges, and being out in nature can help absolutely everyone, even a princess!"

Showing her sense of humour

© POOL/AFP via Getty Images Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales, listens during a guided walk in the Peak District with members of the Mind Over Mountains charity, near Curbar, northern England on January 27, 2026

Helen recalled how there was a hilarious moment early on when the charity's wellbeing expert, Di West, was talking about nature and linking it with "being grounded". However, the timing soon proved rather unfortunate when everyone looked at the ground and realised the Princess and the walk leader were standing right in a muddy puddle.

"She (the Princess) found it hilarious!" said Helen. "Our walk leader, Lizzie, was just pointing at the Princess's feet, and the fact that they're all stood in a puddle, it's just a beautiful moment, because it set everyone at ease."

It was a moment indicative of Kate's friendly and engaging interactions throughout the visit. Helen said: "She was incredibly warm, curious, fun and engaging. She put everybody immediately at their ease, and in particular our former walk participants, who had all come to share their personal stories. She made everybody feel absolutely welcome, relaxed and open to chatting with her. It felt entirely natural."

Princess Kate captured on camera hurrying her hiking group

Mind Over Mountains offers "refreshingly different" mental well-being support, all without four walls or appointments. Open to people aged 18 or over, its guided, friendly group walks and retreats combine time in nature with the gentle support of a professional counsellor and wellbeing coach. Whether someone is facing overwhelm, burnout, grief or a diagnosed mental health challenge, these walks provide a calm, welcoming space to breathe, connect and feel less alone. With events running throughout the year, Mind Over Mountains invites anyone in need of support to step outside and take that first step with them.

Helen said: "It's a very different way of doing things. You're in a group of like-minded people. And with that comes not just professional well-being support, but a beautiful day outdoors with a lot of fun and laughter and friendships, so people who come on our walks make lasting friendships."