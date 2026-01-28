Princess Kate shares update on 'sporty' Princess Charlotte

The Princess of Wales has passed her sporty nature onto her young daughter, Princess Charlotte, ten, and the young royal is known for her enthusiasm in many activities.

However, on an outing on Tuesday, Kate revealed that Charlotte wasn't too big a fan of one sport. During her visit to Wakefield Trinity, she met several schoolgirls who were playing the sport.

Speaking to the group, the mother-of-three said: "She does loads of sport but not rugby."

It appears that Charlotte's avoidance of the sport is a recent development, with the royal being a fan of the contact sport as recently as 2023. In an interview with Town & Country, Nigel Gillingham, the President of the RFU, said: "She [Kate] was telling me that she regularly plays rugby with her children in the back garden, and lots of other sport. Apparently, Charlotte is very much in her mould, very competitive as well apparently."

Charlotte's love of sport

Charlotte is known to love physical activities, and last May, the Prince of Wales, revealed that his daughter was a keen runner.

Speaking after her investiture at Windsor Castle, Olympics star Keely Hodgkinson said: "The Prince told me his daughter is doing the 400m at the minute and the hurdles and that she did watch me in Paris. He told me that he remembers me winning and that he wished he could be there to see it himself."

© UK Press via Getty Images Charlotte is known for her love of sport

The youngster also appears to be an aspiring Lioness, as during an outing in 2022, William told the England squad: "Charlotte wanted me to tell you that she's really good in goal. She said, 'Please tell them that'. Budding star for the future!"

However, it was during the Commonwealth Games in 2022 that Charlotte revealed that gymnastics was her favourite sport.

Tim Lawler, the chief executive of Sports Aid, said: "I did notice the [then] Duke and the Duchess, as we were trying to do, include Charlotte in the conversations – we were very mindful of that and it was really very evident the Duke and Duchess were doing that to, I suppose, include her and reassure her.

"She was charming, very willing to put the medals on the medal board, and she asked the right question, which was, 'Where exactly should I put this?' It was by date and she checked.

© Getty Charlotte is a fan of gymnastics as opposed to rugby

"She really, really loved seeing the swimming, but she's interested in the gymnastics, and while they're trying lots of different sports at home, I understand, when I asked her about sport she answered very easily and said, 'It's gymnastics that I like.'"