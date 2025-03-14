Prince William may take on new role following the Duke of Westminster's family news

Prince William could be set to receive a new role after his close friend, the Duke of Westminster's exciting news that he is expecting a baby with his wife Olivia Henson.

Whilst very soon, Hugh will be becoming a father for the first time but his close friend the Prince of Wales could well be taking on the role as the baby's godfather. Hugh is the godfather to Williams' eldest son Prince George and Prince Harry's son Prince Archie.

William played an integral role in the Duke's beautiful royal wedding last year held in his hometown in Cheshire. The future King was an usher on the big day which was also attended by Princess Eugenie.

Whilst it was reported that Prince Harry was also invited to join the celebrations it was understood that he didn't attend due to the ongoing feud with his elder brother and didn't make it over to the UK.

© Getty Images Prince William was an usher at Hugh's wedding

Meanwhile, King Charles, is Hugh's godfather, while Hugh's mother Natalia is one of William's godparents.

News of Olivia's pregnancy was shared in an official statement on Wednesday.

A spokesperson for the couple said: "The Duke and Duchess of Westminster are very pleased to share that the Duchess is expecting a baby in the summer.

© Getty Images The couple tied the knot in June 2024

"The couple are delighted with the news and are very much looking forward to starting a family together."

The couple, who have remained incredibly private since tying the knot last year, enjoyed a glorious wedding day at Chester Cathedral.

Olivia donned an ivory silk gown crafted by British designer Emma Victoria Payne. The elegant dress featured floral motifs and the couple's initials embroidered into the fabric.

She also wore the Grosvenor family's Faberge Myrtle Leaf Tiara, created in 1906.

It was celebrations all round last year as just weeks after they tied the knot, Olivia's younger brother Jasper got married in Spain to his now-wife Isabel Rodríguez-Legorburu.

Their nuptials took place at the Lupiana Monastery, which is 35km away from Madrid. The private space was built in the 16th century and boasts romantic gardens and a small church with a Plateresque-style doorway.