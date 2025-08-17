Duke of Westminster faces 'minefield' dilemma following birth of daughter Cosima

The Duke and Duchess of Wesminster will no doubt be in a total love bubble at the moment, following the birth of their first child last month.

In a statement released on Sunday, 27 July, the new parents said: "The Duke and Duchess of Westminster are thrilled to announce the birth of their baby daughter."

© Getty Hugh Grosvenor, Duke of Westminster and Olivia Grosvenor, Duchess of Westminster are parents

"They have named her Cosima Florence Grosvenor, who was born in London today, 27 July.

"Both the Duchess and Cosima are doing well. The Duke and Duchess now look forward to spending this special time together as a family," the statement concluded.

But now, the couple face a dilemma, one the Times has called a "minefield", as they decide who will be the godfather of their bundle of joy.

© WPA Pool Hugh is a close friend of Prince William

The duke, Hugh Grosvenor, 34, is said to be considering two of his oldest friends, the Duke of Sussex, and his brother, the Prince of Wales, for the job, according to reports.

Will William or Harry be Cosima's godfather?

According to the Times, friends of Hugh and Olivia say they have not yet made a final decision, but it is understood Prince William will be a godfather.

Hugh himself is a godson of King Charles and was asked by William and Kate to be a godfather to Prince George. However, Hugh, who was once deemed Britain's most eligible bachelor with an estimated fortune of £9 billion, is also a godfather to Prince Archie, the only son of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

© Getty Images William acted as an usher at Hugh and Olivia's wedding

While Prince William was present at the Westminsters' wedding last summer and played the role of an usher, Prince Harry was absent despite reportedly receiving a "save the date" invite.

© Samir Hussein/WireImage Harry and Meghan did not attend the Westminsters' wedding

This may lead royal fans to wonder if there will be pressure felt to return the favour; however, William and Harry are famously at odds following the King's youngest son's stepping away from senior royal duties in 2020.

© Getty A 14-year-old Hugh with William at Lady Tamara's wedding in 2004

Of his tumultuous relationship with his father since his move away from his royal duties and to live in the United States, Harry said in May: "There is no point continuing to fight any more…Of course, some members of my family will never forgive me for writing a book [Spare]. Of course, they will never forgive lots of things. But I would love a reconciliation…I don't know how much longer my father has. He won't speak to me."

Baby Cosima's upbringing

Following their wedding on 7 June 2024 at Chester Cathedral, Hugh and Olivia are said to be raising their little one at Eaton Hall, the Grosvenor family's ancestral seat.

© Alamy Eaton Hall is surrounded by woodland

Eaton Hall is a sprawling country estate set over 10.8 acres of land. The house, which has been in the Grosvenor family since the 15th century, has around 60 rooms in total.

© Getty Hugh Grosvenor and Olivia are yet to confirm who will be their baby's godparents

It was where Hugh was raised by his parents, the late Gerald Grosvenor and the Dowager Duchess of Westminster, Natalia, alongside his three sisters, Lady Tamara, Lady Edwina, and Lady Viola.