Son of Norway's Crown Princess is arrested again on new charges including 'knife threats' - one day before trial

Marius Borg Høiby, the son of Norway's Crown Princess Mette Marit, has been arrested on new charges just days before the start of his rape trial. Marius, the stepson of Norway's future King, Crown Prince Haakon, was arrested on Sunday evening, accused of assault, threats with a knife, and violating a restraining order, according to police in Oslo.

The arrest came two days before the start of Marius's rape trial, which is due to commence on Tuesday and last up to six weeks. Marius faces charges of 38 offences, including four counts of rape and the domestic abuse of a former partner. He denies the most serious charges against him, including sexual abuse, but if he is found guilty, he could face up to ten years in prison. Police have now reportedly requested a period of four weeks in prison for Marius, who was previously free pending trial, to prevent him from re-offending.

Andreas Kruszewski, an attorney in Oslo police district, said: "The Oslo police district can confirm that Marius Borg Høiby was arrested by the police on Sunday evening, charged with assault, threats with a knife and violation of a restraining order." The existing charges also include abuse in close relationships, assaulting a public official, making death threats and acts of violence, alongside motoring offences.

Last week, further charges were brought against him, including charges of drugs trafficking. Marius is believed to be planning to plead guilty to some of the minor charges, but denies the more serious ones. The trial is opening just as his mother, Crown Princess Mette-Marit, is herself facing scrutiny over her contact with disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein.

The palace's stance

Last week, the Norwegian Palace confirmed that neither Crown Prince Haakon nor Crown Princess Mette-Marit would be attending court during the case. In a press release, the heir to the Norwegian throne wrote: "Our thoughts are with everyone who is affected by this case. It has an impact on the individuals, their families and all those who care about them. We understand that this is a difficult time for many of you, and we sympathise.

"At the same time, it is reassuring to know that we live in a state governed by the rule of law. I am confident that those responsible for overseeing the proceedings will ensure that the trial is conducted in as orderly, proper, and just a manner as possible.

"Marius Borg Høiby is not a member of the Royal House of Norway and is therefore autonomous. We care about him, and he is an important member of our family. He is a citizen of Norway and, as such, has the same responsibilities as everyone else — as well as the same rights."

What does it say about Crown Princess Mette Marit in the Epstein files?

Emails sent by Crown Princess Mette Marit are among the three million files to have been released by the US Department of Justice last week. On Friday, the royal issued a statement addressing their interactions, which included discussion of her family life, her meeting him at his Florida home, and Jeffrey's attempts at "wife hunting".

Speaking to Norwegian broadcaster NRK, Mette-Marit disavowed her friendship with Epstein, and spoke of her "regret" for not looking into his background and not "understanding" who he was. "Jeffrey Epstein is responsible for his actions. I must take responsibility for not checking Epstein's background better and for not understanding quickly enough what kind of person he was," she said in a statement given to the broadcaster.

Mette-Marit continued: "I deeply regret that, and this is a responsibility I must take. I showed poor judgment and regret ever having any contact with Epstein. It is simply embarrassing." One newly leaked file, dating October 2012, revealed an email exchange between the wife of Crown Prince Haakon and the disgraced paedophile financier, in which Epstein asked Mette-Marit: "Weather was too bad, I returned to NY..how was your wedding."

The Norwegian royal penned in response, just days after the wedding of Grand Duke Guillaume and Grand Duchess Stephanie of Luxembourg: "Boring wedding. Was like some kind of old movie."