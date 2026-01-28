Marius Borg Høiby, son of Norway’s Crown Princess, faces fresh charges just days before start of rape trial

Marius Borg Høiby, the son of Norway's Crown Princess, has been landed with six additional charges just days before his rape trial begins next week.

In August, the disgraced 29-year-old was charged with 32 offences, including four counts of rape. Høiby denies the most serious allegations against him but plans to plead guilty to some lesser charges in court when the trial starts, his lawyer, Petar Sekulic, told Reuters at the time.

This week, the Norwegian Public Prosecutor's Office added six new charges to the case, the most serious of which includes allegations of drug trafficking. Høiby allegedly received and transported 3.5kg of marijuana across Norway in July 2020, before delivering it to another individual. The five remaining counts include two alleged breaches of a restraining order and three reported violations of traffic legislation.

The trial, which is scheduled to begin in Oslo on 3 February and end in the middle of March, will now confront a total of 38 charges and could last up to six weeks.

© Getty Marius Borg Hoiby sitting next to his mother Norwegian Crown Princess Mette-Marit

Høiby is the stepson of Crown Prince Haakon, Norway's future King. He is the son of Crown Princess Mette-Marit from her previous relationship with businessman Morten Borg and is not included in the line of succession. Haakon and Mette-Marit share two children - Princess Ingrid Alexandra, 22, and Prince Sverre Magnus, 20. The allegations against Høiby have been big news in Norway, where traditionally, the royals have been very popular.

What are the charges against Marius Borg Høiby?

Høiby is now facing a total of 38 charges, including assault and four counts of rape. If he is found guilty of the most serious charges, he could face up to ten years in prison. He was first arrested in August 2024. The charges also include abuse in close relationships, assaulting a public official, making death threats, acts of violence and more. There are also allegations of multiple motoring offences.

In August, during a public engagement in Trondheim, Crown Prince Haakon told NRK: "It has been challenging and difficult for everyone." He added: "It has now been clarified what the charges will be. It is now up to the court to decide. For our part, we will continue to carry out our duties. Everyone involved in the case has found it challenging and difficult."

In December, Høiby's mother, Crown Princess Mette-Marit, added: "The thing that perhaps upsets me the most is being criticised for how we've handled it as parents, that we didn't take it seriously. I find that hard." The Norwegian court said previously: "It is for the courts to consider this matter and reach a decision. We have no further comment."

Difficult times

© Getty Images Mette-Marit has had to restrict her duties in recent years

In December, it was announced that Crown Princess Mette-Marit is set to undergo a lung transplant. The future Queen Consort, 52, was diagnosed with chronic pulmonary fibrosis in 2018, in which the lungs become scarred, making breathing difficult. As a result of her condition, Mette-Marit has had to restrict her public duties in recent years.

However, in December, the palace announced that her condition had worsened in recent months after she took a month away from her duties in October to undergo a month of pulmonary rehabilitation.

The statement read: "During the autumn, a number of tests have been carried out that show a clear worsening of the Crown Princess's health. The physicians at Rikshospitalet University Hospital have therefore started the process towards an evaluation for potential lung transplant surgery." The Crown Princess is still continuing her engagements, but her diary has been adapted for her health situation.