Marius Borg Høiby, son of Norway's Crown Princess, arrives for start of rape trial

Marius Borg Høiby, the son of Crown Princess Mette Marit of Norway, has arrived at court for the start of his rape trial on Tuesday. Høiby, 29, arrived at Oslo District Court faced with 38 charges, including four counts of rape and the domestic abuse of a former partner.

He denied the most serious charges against him, including sexual abuse, but could face up to ten years in prison if found guilty. Wearing a brown sweater, beige trousers and glasses, Høiby responded "no" to the rape charges. He partially admitted charges relating to a woman in Frogner in August 2024, though he denied abuse.

However, he pleaded guilty to transporting marijuana, violating a restraining order and violating the Road Traffic Act. The trial is set to last six weeks, concluding in March, with Høiby set to give evidence for the first time on Wednesday.

There was a huge press presence outside the court, though strict reporting restrictions meant pictures of the defendant were banned. The case has attracted international headlines and has been high-profile in Norway, where the royals have traditionally been popular.

Notably, the case comes at a tense time for the family, as emails sent by Høiby's mother, Crown Princess Mette Marit, were among the three million files released by the US Department of Justice last week in relation to the convicted sex offender, Jeffrey Epstein.

In a statement, she admitted she showed "poor judgment" in the friendship, but it is already impacting her reputation, and she has been dropped as patron for The Sex and Society Foundation. Marius is the stepson of the future King, Crown Prince Haakon, but is not part of the royal family itself and does not take part in public duties.

Arrest on Sunday night

On Sunday night, Marius was arrested on new charges just days before the start of his rape trial, accused of assault, threats with a knife, and violating a restraining order, according to police in Oslo. Following the arrest, police placed Marius on remand to prevent him from re-offending, meaning he began the case on Tuesday in custody.

Andreas Kruszewski, an attorney in the Oslo police district, said: "The Oslo police district can confirm that Marius Borg Høiby was arrested by the police on Sunday evening, charged with assault, threats with a knife and violation of a restraining order."

What has the palace said?

Last week, the Norwegian Palace confirmed that neither Crown Prince Haakon nor Crown Princess Mette-Marit would be attending court during the case. In a press release, the heir to the Norwegian throne wrote: "Our thoughts are with everyone who is affected by this case. It has an impact on the individuals, their families and all those who care about them. We understand that this is a difficult time for many of you, and we sympathise.

"At the same time, it is reassuring to know that we live in a state governed by the rule of law. I am confident that those responsible for overseeing the proceedings will ensure that the trial is conducted in as orderly, proper, and just a manner as possible.

"Marius Borg Høiby is not a member of the Royal House of Norway and is therefore autonomous. We care about him, and he is an important member of our family. He is a citizen of Norway and, as such, has the same responsibilities as everyone else — as well as the same rights." Meanwhile, King Harald and Queen Sonja are set to head to Italy for the Winter Olympics later this week.