Watch: Princess Kate issues highly personal message about 'fear and exhaustion' during cancer journey

The Princess of Wales has issued a personal message reflecting on her own experience with cancer in honour of World Cancer Day on Wednesday 4 February. The video, which was posted by The Prince and Princess of Wales's official account on Instagram, featured footage of Kate's January 2025 visit to The Royal Marsden, of which she is joint Patron alongside her husband, the Prince of Wales. Both King Charles and Kate were diagnosed with cancer in 2024.

In her message, Kate said: "On World Cancer Day, my thoughts are with everyone who is facing a cancer diagnosis, undergoing treatment or finding their way through recovery.

"Cancer touches so many lives. Not only patients, but the families and friends and caregivers who walk beside them. As anyone who has experienced this journey will know, it's not linear. There are moments of fear and exhaustion. But also moments of strength, kindness, and profound connection.

"Today is a reminder of the importance of care, understanding and hope. Please know you are not alone."

Kate Middleton's cancer journey

Kate's cancer journey began in January 2024, with what was initially believed to be a non-cancerous abdominal surgery. However, subsequent tests revealed the presence of cancer.

In March 2024, Kate revealed her cancer diagnosis in a social media video, where she explained her story. "In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London and at the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful," she said.

"However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy and I am now in the early stages of that treatment."

Explaining the effect on her family, including her children George, Charlotte and Louis, Kate said: "This of course came as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family."

When did Kate go into remission?

After undergoing treatment, Kate shared she was in remission in January 2025. "It is a relief to now be in remission and I remain focused on recovery," she said.

"As anyone who has experienced a cancer diagnosis will know, it takes time to adjust to a new normal. I am however looking forward to a fulfilling year ahead. There is much to look forward to."