Exclusive: King Charles and Princess Kate praised for being 'so forward and honest' about cancer journeys

Often described as a great equalizer, cancer can affect anyone, regardless of title. King Charles and the Princess of Wales' respective health announcements, less than two months apart in 2024, were a reminder of the indiscriminate nature of the disease.

Two years ago, the day after World Cancer Day, Buckingham Palace revealed that His Majesty had been diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer and would be starting a schedule of treatments. At the time, it was noted that the King had chosen to share his diagnosis in order to "prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer".

The following month, the King's beloved daughter-in-law Catherine announced that she herself was in the early stages of chemotherapy treatment, which she completed later that year. Both announcements resulted in a surge of traffic to cancer information pages.

Explaining the royals' "real-world impact," Amy Hirst, health information manager at Cancer Research UK, told HELLO!: "In the 24 hours following His Majesty's announcement, we saw a 33 percent increase to our Cancer information web pages, and over the course of the following week, there were over 730,000 visits to the Cancer Research UK web pages, which is a 12 percent increase compared to the usual weekly average."

There was also a spike in traffic the day the Princess of Wales revealed that she was undergoing treatment, with "over 200,000 visits" to Cancer Research UK's information web pages, which was "a 15.2 percent increase compared to the day before the announcement".

"His Majesty the King and the Princess of Wales have shown enormous courage in sharing their experience of a disease that does affect so many of us, and high-profile cancer cases often act as a prompt to encourage people to find out more or think about their own health, or pay attention to their own health a bit more closely," Amy said. "Whenever someone in the public eye does share their experience with cancer, Cancer Research UK does see that impact."

According to Cancer Research UK, nearly one in two people born in the UK will be diagnosed with some form of cancer during their lifetime, while the American Cancer Society notes that the figure is one in three people in the US.

"I think when public facing figures come forward, it really brings home that cancer can affect anyone, and it is that really important reminder to listen to our bodies when something doesn't look or feel quite right, and it starts the conversation up more. And the more we talk about cancer, the better. In the past it was quite a taboo topic, and it often meant people didn't feel comfortable coming forward to their doctor with possible symptoms.

"It's important that people do come forward as soon as they can because when cancer is spotted at an early stage, treatment is more likely to be successful," Amy pointed out, also noting that the royals discussing their diagnoses makes it "much more human".

"It really reinforces that anyone could get cancer," Amy said. "I think it's a really wonderful thing that the King and the Princess have been really so forward and honest about this."

Their transparency in sharing their diagnoses, as well as their openness about their journeys, whether in statements or at engagements, seems to mark a shift from the past.

"The King and the Princess of Wales's cancer diagnoses have, in a perhaps unpredicted way, increased their relatability with members of the public because of their shared experiences," Joe Little, managing editor of Majesty Magazine, told HELLO!. "Although we have not been told the exact nature of their conditions – quite rightly – nevertheless the topic has been much more public than in previous reigns."

Raising cancer awareness has also become part of His Majesty's work, with him taking on the role of patron of Cancer Research UK in April 2024. Catherine, who received her treatment from The Royal Marsden, has also since been appointed patron of the Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust, along with Prince William.

While his daughter-in-law is in remission, news that the Princess of Wales shared at the start of 2025, the King's treatment has continued, though it was reduced this year. In a recorded message, broadcast during Stand Up To Cancer 2025, the King, 77, credited the scaling back of his cancer treatment to "early diagnosis, effective intervention and adherence to 'doctors' orders".

"I know from my own experience that a cancer diagnosis can feel overwhelming," King Charles said. "Yet I also know that early detection is the key that can transform treatment journeys, giving invaluable time to medical teams – and, to their patients, the precious gift of hope. These are gifts we can all help deliver."