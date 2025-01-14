Princess Kate visits hospital where she received cancer treatment and makes big announcement

The Princess of Wales has made a poignant public visit to the Royal Marsden Hospital, where she received her treatment last year.

Arriving at the hospital, she was greeted by its chief executive, Dame Cally Palmer, and introduced to the chairman, Sir Douglas Flint. She expressed her delight at entering through the main door after having visited in secret for many months. “I was just saying, coming in the front entrance here, having made so many quiet, private visits, actually it’s quite nice," she said.

© Getty The Princess of Wales talks with Katherine Field during the visit

Announcing she will become its joint patron alongside her husband Prince William, Kate sat with patients currently undergoing treatment at the world-leading cancer centre in Chelsea.

Walking in to greet patients, the Princess said: "very nice to meet you too." Chatting to one woman who was wearing a cold cap, she asked: "When did you first start treatment? Oh, today? How are you finding it?"

© Getty Images The Princess' visit was unannounced

During her visit, Kate, who was dressed in a long dark brown tartan coat and burgundy polo neck and skirt, was praised for her parenting while dealing with her diagnosis. "I think you've managed the children amazingly well," one women told her, to which she replied: "oh thanks.. it's just trying to do the best."

She added: "The treatments are really so different and varied, it impacts families differently."

© Getty The Princess of Wales has become a patron of The Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust

HELLO! understands the Princess chose the Marsden for her return to solo royal duties because she wanted to show her support for other cancer patients and to thank staff for their “exceptional” care, support and compassion throughout her own experience last year.

It is the first time she has shared details of where she was treated, having chosen to keep her precise diagnosis private for now.

© Getty Princess Kate pays visit to The Royal Marsden Hospita

A Kensington Palace spokesman said: “The Princess wanted to make the journey to both show her gratitude to the incredible team, but also highlight the world leading care and treatment the Marsden provides.”

Kate is said to be looking forward to supporting the hospital’s work in advancing cancer research treatment and care in her new role.

Prince William became President of the Royal Marsden in 2007, a position previously held by his mother, Diana, Princess of Wales.

© Getty Images Prince William in his role as President of the Royal Marsden NHS (National Health Service) Foundation Trust spoke with staff as he observed breast reconstruction surgery on a female patient during a visit to the Royal Marsden Hospital in 2013

He did not join the Princess today because she wanted to visit independently to reflect on her own experience, Hello! understands.

Dame Cally Palmer, Chief Executive of The Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust, said: “We were honoured to welcome Her Royal Highness the Princess of Wales to The Royal Marsden in Chelsea this morning, and are delighted that Her Royal Highness is now joining His Royal Highness the Prince of Wales in becoming Joint Patrons of our specialist cancer centre.

“We are incredibly fortunate to receive Royal Patronage – it is inspiring for staff and patients and enables us to shine a light on the outstanding work our staff deliver every day for patients and their families.”

© Getty Images Prince William officially opened the Oak Cancer Centre at The Royal Marsden Hospital on June 8, 2023 in Sutton, England

Aides were keen to stress that there has been no update to guidance on the Princess’s return to public duties in general, which will continue to be gradual as she prioritises her health and recovery.

Opened in 1851, the Royal Marsden was the world’s first hospital dedicated to cancer diagnosis, treatment, research and education.

© Getty Prince William and Kate open a children's cancer unit at the Royal Marsden Hospital in Sutton, in south-east England, on September 29, 2011

The Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust is now a world-leading cancer centre, operating across three sites in Chelsea, Sutton and Cavendish Square in central London.