Who is Jack Brooksbank? Everything you need to know about Princess Eugenie's future husband
pixie-geldof-royal-wedding
Photo: © PA

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank invited no fewer than 850 guests to their royal wedding at St George's Chapel on Friday. And among the congregation were some very famous faces. Excluding members of the royal family, including the Queen, Prince Charles, Prince William and Kate, fans and viewers at home will have recognised a host of celebrities.

Pixie Geldof and her husband George Barnett were one of the first guests to arrive, as were comedian Jimmy Carr, lawyer and Prince Harry's ex-girlfriend Chelsy Davy, and artist Tracey Emin. Attendees filed into the chapel before 10am, an hour before the ceremony started. Click through the gallery to see the stars arriving…

And come back to hellomagazine.com at 9pm tonight to see our special highlights video featuring all the best bits from Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's wedding, including the vows, the celebrity arrivals and the carriage procession around Windsor.

chelsy-davy-royal-wedding
Photo: © PA

Chelsy Davy (left) looked lovely in navy, accompanied by Melissa Percy.

ellie-goulding-royal-wedding
Photo: © PA

Ellie Goulding, who sang at Prince William and Kate's wedding, is a close friend of the royals.

ayda-fields-and-robbie-williams-royal-wedding
Photo: © PA

Robbie Williams arrives with his wife Ayda Field and his mother-in-law Gwen.

demi-moore-royal-wedding
Photo: © PA

Demi Moore looked ravishing in burgundy. 

cressida-bonas-royal-wedding-eugenie
Photo: © PA

Cressida Bonas, who was introduced to Prince Harry by Princess Eugenie, arrives.

cara-delevigne-royal-wedding
Photo: © PA

Cara Delevingne rocked a suit and top hat.

holly-valance-royal-wedding
Photo: © PA

Nick and Holly Candy made a dapper duo. 

naomi-campbell-royal-wedding
Photo: © PA

Naomi Campbell rocked a monochrome Ralph & Russo look.

liv-tyler-royal-wedding
Photo: © PA

Liv Tyler arrives on the arm of her husband Dave Gardner.

james-blunt-wife-eugenie-wedding
Photo: © PA

James Blunt is a close friend of Princess Eugenie.

jimmy-carr-royal-wedding
Photo: © PA

Jimmy Carr looked dapper in his three-piece suit, arriving with his partner Karoline Copping.

holly-branson-royal-wedding
Photo: © PA

Richard Branson's daugher Holly arrives.

jamie-redknapp-royal-wedding
Photo: © PA

Footballer Jamie Redknapp arrives.

oliver-proudlock-royal-wedding
Photo: © PA

Made in Chelsea star Oliver Proudlock was joined by his new fiancee Emma Louise Connolly.

stephen-fry-royal-wedding
Photo: © PA

Stephen Fry and his husband Elliott Spencer.

poppy-delevigne-royal-wedding

Poppy Delevingne. 

