Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank invited no fewer than 850 guests to their royal wedding at St George's Chapel on Friday. And among the congregation were some very famous faces. Excluding members of the royal family, including the Queen, Prince Charles, Prince William and Kate, fans and viewers at home will have recognised a host of celebrities.
Pixie Geldof and her husband George Barnett were one of the first guests to arrive, as were comedian Jimmy Carr, lawyer and Prince Harry's ex-girlfriend Chelsy Davy, and artist Tracey Emin. Attendees filed into the chapel before 10am, an hour before the ceremony started. Click through the gallery to see the stars arriving…
