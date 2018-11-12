In honour of Prince Charles' milestone 70th birthday this week, the heir to the throne has shared some of his most treasured memories and unseen pictures with HELLO!. The Queen's eldest has lots to look forward to with his charitable work in full swing, his sons forging their own public lives and the Duchess of Cornwall by his side providing support. On the day of the celebrations on 14 November, Her Majesty is hosting a private party at Buckingham Palace with an incredible guest list.
In a candid BBC documentary, Charles, who is facing the growing prospect he will assume the role of head of state, recently opened up about how he sees his future. Speaking about being heir to the throne compared to being monarch, Charles said: "But the idea somehow that I'm going to go on in exactly the same way, if I have to succeed, is complete nonsense because the two - the two situations - are completely different."
The Queen is 92 and she still carries out her full duties as head of state but her family, led by Charles, are increasingly supporting her public work. Charles has recently returned from a major tour of West Africa where he promoted the Commonwealth, Britain's interests and helped strengthen the UK's links with Nigeria, the Gambia and Ghana.
