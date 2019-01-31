Highlights from the Duchess of Cornwall's 20 years since confirming her romance with Prince Charles

View Galleries
-
See how Meghan Markle's baby bump has grown in six months
-
What the royals' handwriting says about them – and it might surprise you
Who knew your handwriting could reveal so much about your personality? We spoke to Emma Bache, graphologist and author of Reading between the Lines,...
-
Best photos from Prince William and Kate Middleton's jam-packed day in Dundee
Prince William and Kate have arrived in Dundee where they will spend the day carrying out a string of special engagements. The royals, who are known...
-
See the best photos of the royal family showing their kind-hearted nature
In honour of HELLO!'s #HelloToKindness campaign to promote positivity online, we're taking a look at the best photos of royals showing their...
-
See the royals before their very regal transformation
Joining a royal family means giving up your day job to serve your sovereign and country, whether that's carrying out official engagements, going...