22 Photos | Royalty and Statesmen

Highlights from the Duchess of Cornwall's 20 years since confirming her romance with Prince Charles

The course of true love never did run smooth…

...
Highlights from the Duchess of Cornwall's 20 years since confirming her romance with Prince Charles
You're reading

Highlights from the Duchess of Cornwall's 20 years since confirming her romance with Prince Charles

1/22
Next

Kate Middleton's special link to Prince William years before they met
princes-charles-camilla-ritz-1999
Photo: © Getty Images
1/22

It's been 20 years since Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles stepped out as a couple, very publicly confirming their romance after years of secrecy. The pair, who had first started dating in the seventies before they split, had been attending the 50th birthday party of Camilla's sister, Annabel Elliot. The lovebirds were snapped leaving the Ritz Hotel in London just before midnight on 28 January 1999, with Charles making an exit first followed by his royal girlfriend. The pair, who had avoided being seen together in public since Princess Diana's death in 1997, kept their heads down and were led to their waiting Vauxhall Omega car.

'Operation Ritz' – as it was dubbed at the time – was orchestrated by the Prince's spin doctor, Mark Bolland. Mark was tasked with presenting Charles and Camilla to the world and persuading the public to accept them as a couple. From then on, Camilla made more and more high-profile appearances alongside Charles.

press-gathered-1999-ritz.jpg
Photo: © Getty Images
2/22

Around 200 photographers and reporters from around the world waited outside the Ritz Hotel to witness the historic moment.

MORE: Prince Charles and Camilla's enduring love story

prince-charles-camilla-2000.jpg
Photo: © Getty Images
3/22

In 2000, Camilla accompanied Charles on a number of official engagements, including to The Prince's Foundation Gala Dinner in London in June. The pair were in high spirits at the event, with Camilla shining in a satin pink gown.

That same year, the Queen showed her approval of the relationship by attending an event at Highgrove, the King of Greece's 60th birthday party. Her Majesty had struggled to accept Charles and Camilla's relationship, but by attending the birthday party alongside her future daughter-in-law she appeared to accept their romance.

prince-charles-camilla-kiss-2001
Photo: © Getty Images
4/22

In 2001, the future Duchess was given her first official role as patron of the National Osteoporosis Society. She celebrated the moment by giving Charles a kiss in public.

camilla-queen-jubilee-2002.jpg
Photo: © Getty Images
5/22

By 2002, Camilla was fully accepted by the royal family and was one of the VIP guests at the Queen's Golden Jubilee celebrations. Her Majesty hosted a 'Party at the Palace' concert at Buckingham Palace, and Camilla was invited to sit one row behind Prince Charles and his sons William and Harry in the royal box.

camilla-charles-aston-martin-polo-2003.jpg
Photo: © Getty Images
6/22

In June 2003, Charles was seen driving Camilla after the pair attended a charity polo match, which helped raise funds for her charity, the National Osteoporosis Society. The Prince drove his Aston Martin Db5 Volante Convertible Car, which was a 21st birthday gift from the Queen and which he used to drive Diana to the polo in.

In that same year, the couple moved into Clarence House. The royal family made it known that UK taxpayers' money would not be used to furnish and decorate Camilla's rooms.

charles-and-camilla-mamma-mia-2004.jpg
Photo: © Getty Images
7/22

By 2004, Camilla was by Charles' side at most public events. The couple walked the red carpet for Mamma Mia! at The Prince of Wales Theatre.

camilla-big-year-2005
Photo: © Getty Images
8/22

Speculation of an engagement had been mounting, with public opinion showing overall support for the marriage. On 10 February 2005, Clarence House announced that Camilla and the Prince of Wales were engaged. Charles proposed with a beautiful square-cut diamond ring that was reportedly given to the Queen Mother on the occasion of the birth of her daughter, the Queen.

The wedding was due to take place the following month on 8 April, but it was postponed by one day as Charles had to suddenly attend the funeral of Pope John Paul II. The pair were officially married on 9 April at Windsor Guildhall followed by a blessing. Neither Charles' parents nor Camilla's father attended the marriage ceremony; instead Camilla's son Tom Parker Bowles, who is also Charles' godson, and Charles' sons William and Harry acted as witnesses. The Queen and Prince Philip attended the service of blessing afterwards.

The reception took place at Windsor Castle. Camilla looked elegant in a Philip Treacy hat and full-length porcelain blue silk Robinson Valentine dress with a hand-painted ikat design, hand-embroidered with gold threadwork. During the wedding toast, guests reported that Charles shouted "I love Camilla" as he raised his glass. The couple honeymooned in Charles' country home in Scotland, Birkhall, and carried out their first royal engagements shortly after.

Upon her marriage to Charles, Camilla was styled Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cornwall. Although she is legally the Princess of Wales, it was decided that Camilla should adopt the feminine form of her husband's title as her other title is strongly associated with Princess Diana.

It was a big year for Camilla in 2005. In October, the Duchess was pictured wearing a royal tiara for the first time at a banquet at Buckingham Palace. It was the third time the tiara had ever been worn in public.

camilla-queen-80-birthday-2006.jpg
Photo: © Getty Images
9/22

Camilla shared a lovely moment with her stepson Prince William at the Queen's 80th birthday party. The family had gathered at Kew Palace in April 2006 for a private dinner and firework display. A few years later, Prince Harry would say: "We are very grateful for her. She's made our father very happy."

camilla-receives-Royal-Family-Order-of-Queen-Elizabeth-II-2007.jpg
Photo: © Getty Images
10/22

In 2007, Her Majesty bestowed Camilla with the Royal Family Order of Queen Elizabeth II. The honour is given to female members of the British royal family as a reward for their service, and is only worn on formal occasions. Here, Camilla is pictured wearing it at the State Opening of Parliament in 2016.

camilla-meets-hollywood-2008.jpg
Photo: © Getty Images
11/22

Mingling with Hollywood royalty, Scarlett Johansson and Natalie Portman, at the film premiere of The Other Boleyn Girl in 2008.

camilla-love-sstrictly-2009.jpg
Photo: © Getty Images
12/22

Camilla is very open about her love of Strictly, so she was understandably thrilled to dance with the show's judge Craig Revel Horwood in 2009. The royal was visiting St Clement Danes School in London to watch a 'Healthy Bones' dance performance and nutrition presentation by pupils.

camilla-breaks-leg-2010.jpg
Photo: © Getty Images
13/22

On the occasion of their wedding in 2005, Clarence House stated that Camilla would adopt the style of Princess Consort instead of that of Queen when Charles would take the throne. But in an interview with Brian Williams in 2010, the Prince was asked, "Does the Duchess of Cornwall become Queen of England if and when you become the monarch?" When Charles answered, "That could be," he caused upset among the public and the palace had to quickly release a statement saying that her intended title was still Princess Consort.

That same year, Camilla broke her leg while hillwalking in Scotland. She was left with a fractured fibula and carried out her engagements in a wheelchair and later with the aid of a crutch.

camilla-attends-royal-wedding-2011.jpg
Photo: © Getty Images
14/22

2011 was a momentous year for the royal family. Prince William wed Miss Catherine Middleton at Westminster Abbey, with Charles and Camilla proudly looking on. The Duchess' wedding gift to Kate was a gold link charm bracelet that featured a disc engraved with both of their monograms – on one side, a 'C' for Catherine and a coronet, and on the other, a 'C' for Camilla and a crown.

kate-camilla-queen-2012.jpg
Photo: © Getty Images
15/22

As an outsider marrying into the royal family, Camilla was on hand to help show Kate the royal ropes. Here, the pair are pictured with the Queen during a visit to Fortnum & Mason in 2012.

camilla-first-opening-parliament-2013.jpg
Photo: © Getty Images
16/22

The Duchess attended her first State Opening of Parliament in 2013 alongside Charles, the Queen and Prince Philip. It was a clear sign of how far Camilla had come and how much she was accepted by the royal family since their wedding day in 2005. The Duchess borrowed a tiara that once belonged to the Queen Mother, as well as a sash and brooch of a Dame Grand Cross of the Royal Victorian Order.

camilla-brother-dies-2014.jpg
Photo: © Getty Images
17/22

2014 was a particularly difficult year for Camilla. Her brother Mark Shand died unexpectedly in New York after sustaining a serious head injury caused by a fall. The private funeral service, which was attended by Charles and Camilla, was held at the Holy Trinity Church in Dorset in May.

charles-camilla-christmas-card-2015.jpg
Photo: © Getty Images
18/22

On the year of their ten-year wedding anniversary, Charles and Camilla shared a particularly loved-up photo for their Christmas card. The image was taken by a friend in the summer as the couple relaxed in the countryside away from the cameras. It was never intended for publication, but Charles and Camilla loved it so much they decided to share it with the public.

queens-90-birthday
Photo: © Getty Images
19/22

In 2016, the royals held a string of celebrations to mark the Queen's 90th birthday. Camilla joined the rest of the family in Windsor where they watched a gun salute. In June of that year, the Duchess, as well as Prince William, was named to the Privy Council, a group of the Queen's most senior advisors.

charles-and-camilla-throat-singing-2017.jpg
Photo: © Getty Images
20/22

Camilla struggled to stifle her giggles during the couple's tour of Canada in 2017. She and Charles were watching traditional Inuit throat singing, when two female singers compete to see who can last the longest. They sing by breathing in and out, and the person who manages to keep going is declared the winner. Charles and Camilla, who are said to have first bonded over their shared sense of humour, couldn't help laughing as they watched the performance.

camilla-welcomes-meghan-2018.jpg
Photo: © Getty Images
21/22

In 2018, alongside other members of the royal family, Camilla welcomed Meghan Markle into the fold.

camilla-dancing-2019
Photo: © Getty Images
22/22

Camilla, who is always enthusiastic at engagements, got into the spirit as she visited the Jewish Care Brenner Centre in January 2019. The royal was led to the dance floor to join members of the centre at a special event to mark its 80th anniversary. Afterwards, Camilla spent her time touring the tables and told one group: "We all feel young inside."

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

View Galleries