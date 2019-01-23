Camilla Parker Bowles just did something no other royal has done before - and it's very sweet Camilla has earned herself a reputation as the dancing Duchess

The Duchess of Cornwall got into the swing of things - literally! - as she danced with elderly residents at the Jewish Care Brenner Centre in Stepney on Wednesday. Camilla was led to the dance floor to join members of the centre at a special event to mark its 80th anniversary. Not knowing the steps, the smiling Camilla still gamely took the hand of Labour peer Lord Levy. Afterwards, an afternoon tea was served for the visit and Camilla spent her time touring the tables and chatting to members of the Jewish community telling one group: "We all feel young inside."

Camilla was following in the footsteps of other royals who have visited the centre, located at the Stepney Jewish Community Centre, including the Queen's grandmother Queen Mary who opened the service in 1938. But it seems she is the first royal visitor to have danced there, thanks to the encouragement of singer Beverley Stone, who regularly performs for the elderly clients.

The 72-year-old royal was twirled around by a sprightly 86-year-old who could not believe his luck that one of the youngest women in the room wanted to dance with him. Abraham David, form Shadwell, who linked arms with the Duchess as they spun around, said afterwards: "It was a lovely, wonderful experience, I think I'm dreaming. She put her hand out to mine and wanted to dance - I couldn't believe it. I won't sleep tonight I'm so excited."

Before leaving the duchess unveiled a plaque to mark her visit, she told the guests: "I sometimes go to places which are a bit sad, but this place is one of the most uplifting centres I've ever been to, meeting all you wonderful, inspirational people has been a real treat." She added: "How most of you look so young - I don't know."

