See the best photos from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's snowy day in Bristol

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex brightened up locals' day

Photo: © PA
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex brought a touch of warmth to what was a chilly and snowy day in Bristol on Friday. The royal visit to the West Country went ahead despite the Arctic conditions that swept the region; dozens of local schools shut for the day, while Bristol Airport was also closed during the morning. Harry and Meghan braved the cold as they met people from local communities and greeted fans on a walkabout.

For her wintery day out, Meghan wrapped up her baby bump in an Oscar de la Renta dress and a black coat by William Vintage. She and Harry started off the day at the Bristol Old Vic theatre, which is undergoing a multimillion-pound restoration. The Duke and Duchess were taken on a guided tour of the revamped theatre, after which they travelled to Empire Fighting Chance, a charity that uses boxing to support children struggling at school to prevent them from drifting into unemployment.

Photo: © WENN
Harry and Meghan were given a warm welcome outside the Bristol Old Vic theatre. The couple, who were 20 minutes delayed due to the trains, took part in a walkabout before entering the venue, saying hello to the crowds who had waited in the cold. Harry and Meghan had planned to fly but cancelled their plans due to the snow.

Photo: © WENN
Despite being bundled up in warm clothing, Meghan still managed to look ultra-chic. She nailed her winter look wearing a black coat and olive green suede boots by Sarah Flint.

Photo: © Getty Images
The Duchess switched up her hairstyle, opting to wear her hair down in loose waves instead of her signature bun. She wore light makeup, letting her natural pregnancy glow do all the talking.

Photo: © WENN
The couple spent some time talking to a group of local children from Abbeywood nursery. Meghan greeted them and called over her husband after they asked to see Harry.

Nursery worker India Leachman, 25, said: "They (the children) were so excited to see – we've been saying, the Prince and Princess – it's just easier to explain it to them. They were like 'oh my gosh, they're coming, they're coming' and then I gave them biscuits and they had a little giggle party to themselves, so they (Harry and Meghan) just found that so funny.

"The children beckoned them over, like 'we're excited to see you', waving their flags and as soon as they came over, they were interested in their biscuits. We were just trying to keep the children all calm."

India added of Harry and Meghan: "They were very concerned about keeping them warm. Very happy that we'd come out to see them as well. They looked very interested in all the children and making sure they were warm and thanked them for coming out."

Photo: © PA
Meghan's private assistant secretary, Amy Pickerill, rushed to her side to save the Duchess' coat from getting soaked.

Photo: © Rex
The couple were given a warm welcome at the Bristol Old Vic theatre. Meghan, a former actress, looked thrilled to be treading the boards, taking a guided tour of the newly revamped theatre that has undergone a £26m restoration. She looked lovely in an Oscar de la Renta dress, which showed off her bump perfectly.

Photo: © PA
Harry and Meghan dropped in on a workshop attended by local schoolchildren, which is part of Bristol Old Vic's outreach programme. Mum-to-be Meghan showed just how good she is with kids, joking around with the youngsters and making them laugh.

Photo: © Rex
The couple unveiled a plaque at the end of their visit.

