HELLO! launch #HelloToKindness charity T-shirt – and you're going to want it immediately Join our movement in style

Take a stand and show your support for our #HelloToKindness campaign by wearing it on your tee! We've teamed up with premier London-based embroidery house Hand & Lock to design our first-ever charity T-shirts – and now you can buy one yourself.

Each T-shirt features the #HelloToKindness motif embroidered beautifully in red thread by Hand and Lock's talented in-house embroiders, and ALL profits from the sale of the T-shirts, priced at £20 including p&p in the UK (international delivery charges apply), will be donated to The Diana Award.

The Diana Award is the only charity set up in memory of Diana, Princess of Wales, and focuses its efforts on young people and change. Their anti-bullying work helps to encourage a change in attitudes and behaviours for young people, by young people, while the Mentoring scheme guides change for some of the UK's most vulnerable young people.

A host of celebrities have already shown their support for our #HelloToKindness campaign to champion positivity online, by wearing our charity T-shirts. Gaby Roslin, Andrea McLean, Martine McCutcheon and Kirsty Gallacher are just some of the famous faces to wear our tees, along with HELLO!'s Editor-in-chief Rosie Nixon and beauty influencer Alex Light.

The T-shirts, available in white, in sizes small, medium and large, are available to buy NOW for £20, including p&p in the UK (international delivery charges apply), from Hand & Lock. Head over to the website to get yours now.

Make a stand. Say #HelloToKindness. Post your kind message on Instagram today.