Royal tour of the Caribbean – Duchess of Cornwall's cheeky kiss, Prince Charles visits Botanical Gardens

On Wednesday, Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall touched down in St Vincent and the Grenadines for a one-day visit. The royal couple were met at the airport by His Excellency Sir Frederick Ballantyne, Governor-General of St Vincent and the Grenadines. Activities throughout the day included Camilla going to a local college to join a round table event to discuss domestic violence, as well as meeting female entrepreneurs. Charles, meanwhile went to visit the Botanical Gardens. The trip ended with a farewell ceremony before going on to Barbados.
Charles and Camilla embarked on their 12-day tour of the Caribbean on Sunday and have so far visited St Lucia and Barbados. They will then go on to St Kitts and Nevis and Grenada, and Cuba, where they will highlight the growing bilateral relationship with the U.K. and showcase some of the cultural links between the two countries. To wrap up, the royals will go to the British Overseas Territory of The Cayman Islands to celebrate its place within the British family.
