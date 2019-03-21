﻿
Royal tour of the Caribbean – Duchess of Cornwall's cheeky kiss, Prince Charles visits Botanical Gardens

Royal tour of the Caribbean – Duchess of Cornwall's cheeky kiss, Prince Charles visits Botanical Gardens
Royal tour of the Caribbean – Duchess of Cornwall's cheeky kiss, Prince Charles visits Botanical Gardens

Photo: © Getty Images
1/7

On Wednesday, Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall touched down in St Vincent and the Grenadines for a one-day visit. The royal couple were met at the airport by His Excellency Sir Frederick Ballantyne, Governor-General of St Vincent and the Grenadines. Activities throughout the day included Camilla going to a local college to join a round table event to discuss domestic violence, as well as meeting female entrepreneurs. Charles, meanwhile went to visit the Botanical Gardens. The trip ended with a farewell ceremony before going on to Barbados. 

Charles and Camilla embarked on their 12-day tour of the Caribbean on Sunday and have so far visited St Lucia and Barbados. They will then go on to St Kitts and Nevis and Grenada, and Cuba, where they will highlight the growing bilateral relationship with the U.K. and showcase some of the cultural links between the two countries. To wrap up, the royals will go to the British Overseas Territory of The Cayman Islands to celebrate its place within the British family.

prince-charles-camilla-Cenotaph-memorial-
Photo: © Getty Images
2/7

The royals attended a wreath laying ceremony in Kingstown. They were met by the Commandant of the Cadet Force of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Lieutenant Colonel Dwight Lewis, and President of Legion, Nina Maloney. The royals then proceeded to the entrance of the Cenotaph where, following the Last Post, Charles laid a wreath.

camilla-kiss-from-the-crowds
Photo: © Getty Images
3/7

Camilla proved to be popular with the crowds during a walkabout - and even received a cheeky kiss from a royal fan! As ever the Duchess looked stylish dressed in a lilac kaftan and oversized shades. 

prince-charles-Botanical-Gardens-tree
Photo: © Rex
4/7

While at the Botanical Gardens, Prince Charles planted a Soufriere Tree, the national flower of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, in the gardens.

prince-charles-national-bird
Photo: © Rex
5/7

Prince Charles held a Saint Vincent parrot - the national bird - during his visit to the Botanical Gardens.

prince-charles-amongst-trees
Photo: © Rex
6/7

Prince Charles was in his element as he walked around the beautiful Botanical Garden. Charles often talks about his passion for nature and for saving the planet, and was full of interest as he walked around. 

camilla-charles-exchange-gifts-with-the-Prime-Minister
Photo: © Getty Images
7/7

After a busy day, Prince Charles and Camilla attended a reception at the Prime Minister's official residents. There, the royals exchanged gifts. The event was also attended by a wide cross-selection of Vincentian society. 

