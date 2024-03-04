Skip to main contentSkip to footer
King Charles plans royal visit to Australia despite cancer diagnosis - report
King Charles plans royal visit to Australia despite cancer diagnosis - report

The monarch, 75, has postponed all public-facing duties while he undergoes treatment

2 minutes ago
Prince Charles departs Darwin, Australia
Danielle Stacey
Danielle StaceyOnline Royal CorrespondentLondon
The King will reportedly head Down Under later this year, despite his cancer diagnosis.

It comes after Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese appeared to confirm a royal tour will still happen as he said that the country "is preparing for a possible visit from His Majesty The King to Australia later this year".

Mr Albanese added: "The King has shown his compassion for Australians affected by recent natural disasters, just as Australians have shown compassion and support for the King following his cancer diagnosis. The King, Queen and members of the royal family are always welcome in Australia.

My government is engaging with states and territories on options for a possible royal visit."

HELLO! has reached out to Buckingham Palace for comment. 

Reports of the King's trip first emerged when a government spokesman told The Australian newspaper in January that "the Prime Minister enjoys a warm relationship with the King and looks forward to welcoming His Majesty to Australia later this year".

And following the 75-year-old monarch's cancer diagnosis on 5 February, Mr Albanese wished the King a swift recovery, tweeting: "Australians know that His Majesty King Charles has always reached out to us in our country’s toughest moments, showing kindness and care for those doing it tough. All of us are thinking of him and his family in this very hard time. We wish him well for a speedy recovery."

King Charles with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese at Buckingham Palace © Getty
The King with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese at Buckingham Palace in May 2023

Charles and Camilla last visited Australia in 2018, when they represented the late Queen Elizabeth II at the Commonwealth Games. 

If the tour goes ahead, it will be the first visit by a reigning monarch since 2011.

The late Queen Elizabeth II made 16 visits to Australia during her reign, each accompanied by the Duke of Edinburgh. She first visited as monarch in 1954, having stopped in New Zealand en route, with the final one in October 2011.

Charles and Camilla on Broadbeach, Australia in 2018© Getty
Charles and Camilla on Broadbeach, Australia in 2018

While undergoing treatment, Charles has postponed all public-facing duties, but is continuing with behind-the-scenes work on his red boxes of state papers.

He is set to miss the annual Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey on Monday 11 March, but has recorded a special message for the service, according to reports. 

WATCH: Do the men in grey suits really run the palace?

