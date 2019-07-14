﻿
15 Photos | Royalty and Statesmen

Meghan Markle makes glamorous red-carpet appearance with Prince Harry at The Lion King – see best photos

Talk about wow!

Exclusive: Mike Tindall reveals Mia and Lena haven't met baby Archie and talks summer plans with Zara
meghan-markle-lion-king
Photo: © Rex
The Duchess of Sussex is gradually making a return to the spotlight and on Sunday, Meghan truly dazzled as she walked the red carpet with her husband Prince Harry. The couple were attending the European premiere of The Lion King, which was held in support of Harry's conservation and communities work through The Royal Foundation. Arriving to whoops and cheers in London's Leicester Square, Harry and Meghan wowed the crowds and waved to fans as they strolled past. The royal couple also met with many celebrities involved in the film, including Harry's lifelong friend Elton John, and Beyoncé - who is the voice of Nala in the Disney re-make. Beyoncé and Jay-Z spent time talking about parenthood with Harry and Meghan, and were quick to congratulate them on the arrival of baby Archie.

The Duchess, who gave birth to son Archie in May, looked gorgeous in a black dress with sheer sleeves. She kept her hair up in a bun and accessorised with a co-ordinating Gucci clutch. Take a look at the best photos from Harry and Meghan's red-carpet outing…

prince-harry-meghan-smiling
Photo: © Getty Images
Prince Harry and Meghan enjoyed a night off parenting duties while baby Archie was being looked after back in Windsor. The royal couple became parents in May. 

meghan-markle-beyonce
Photo: © Getty Images
Meghan Markle met Beyoncé and Jay-Z at the Lion King premiere, and warmly embraced the singer - who is the voice of Nala in the movie. 

meghan-markle-harry-elton-john
Photo: © Getty Images
Elton John is a close friend of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, and he even sang at their wedding. They were delighted to meet up again at the premiere on Sunday night, and Elton even admired Meghan's shoes.

meghan-markle-dress-lion-king
The Duchess looked stunning in a black dress with sheer sleeves, which she teamed with a Gucci clutch and Aquazzura heels. Meghan wore her hair in her trademark bun, and opted for a natural makeup look. 

meghan-harry-lion-king-red-carpet
Photo: © Rex
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry held hands as they walked down the yellow carpet at the star-studded Lion King premiere on Sunday evening.

meghan-markle-makeup
Photo: © Getty Images
A close-up look of Meghan's stunning makeup look. 

meghan-markle-harry-lion-king
Photo: © Rex
The royals looked delighted to be at the premiere, and took time to talk to the crowds of adoring fans who had been waiting to catch a glimpse of them. 

meghan-harry-red-carpet-photos
Photo: © Getty Images
The royal couple posed for pictures on their way to the star-studded screening of the much-anticipated Disney film.

harry-meghan-premiere
Photo: © Getty Images
The Lion King premiere was also attended by many famous faces and the star-studded cast, including Beyoncé and Elton John.

prince-harry-meghan-talk-to-crowds
Photo: © Getty Images
Meghan and Harry chatted to the crowds and took time to pose for photos. 

meghan-markle-dress-lion-king-london
Photo: © Getty Images
Meghan has been keeping a low profile since welcoming baby Archie, so her appearance on the red carpet was extra-special for her fans. 

harry-meghan-loving-look
Photo: © Rex
The new parents held hands and looked at each other lovingly at the London premiere. 

meghan-harry-london-lion-king
Photo: © Getty Images
This is the first premiere that the royal couple have attended together - and it has a special meaning to both of them.

meghan-markle-harry-archie-present
Photo: © Getty Images
Harry and Meghan were give a sweet present for baby Archie from two young girls, who had taken the royal baby a Simba toy. 

