Meghan Markle makes glamorous red-carpet appearance with Prince Harry at The Lion King – see best photos

The Duchess of Sussex is gradually making a return to the spotlight and on Sunday, Meghan truly dazzled as she walked the red carpet with her husband Prince Harry. The couple were attending the European premiere of The Lion King, which was held in support of Harry's conservation and communities work through The Royal Foundation. Arriving to whoops and cheers in London's Leicester Square, Harry and Meghan wowed the crowds and waved to fans as they strolled past. The royal couple also met with many celebrities involved in the film, including Harry's lifelong friend Elton John, and Beyoncé - who is the voice of Nala in the Disney re-make. Beyoncé and Jay-Z spent time talking about parenthood with Harry and Meghan, and were quick to congratulate them on the arrival of baby Archie.
The Duchess, who gave birth to son Archie in May, looked gorgeous in a black dress with sheer sleeves. She kept her hair up in a bun and accessorised with a co-ordinating Gucci clutch. Take a look at the best photos from Harry and Meghan's red-carpet outing…