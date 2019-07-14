Exclusive: Mike Tindall reveals Mia and Lena haven't met baby Archie and talks summer plans with Zara Mike spoke to HELLO! at the Celebrity Cup 2019 tournament

Over the weekend, Mike and Zara Tindall enjoyed spending some quality time together at the star-studded Celebrity Cup 2019 tournament, which saw Mike compete in the competition, while Zara showcased her vocal chords during the Saturday night karaoke session at the two-day event. The couple also took along their two daughters, Mia, five, and one-year-old Lena, who had just as much fun as their parents! Talking exclusively to HELLO!, Mike said that his girls have loved being there. "They only came down last night, so they've enjoyed it," he said. The dad-of-two also revealed that Mia and Lena are yet to meet the newest member of the royal family – the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's baby son Archie Harrison, who was born in May. "No, not yet," he said when asked.

Mike Tindall spoke to HELLO! about life in the royal family

The Tindalls have been incredibly busy over the past few weeks, with Zara taking part in many of the horse trials across the country. As a result, the family haven't made any big summer plans just yet, and are instead supporting her at the various events. "Zara's in full competition mode. Summer's her competing time so we'll see where that takes us," Mike said. Mike is often pictured with his daughters at horse trials, and was recently joined by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their two oldest children Prince George and Princess Charlotte when Zara was taking part in the Burnham Horse Trials over the Easter holidays.

READ: Kate and Prince William join the Middleton family at Wimbledon finals

Mike and Zara spent the weekend at the Celebrity Cup 2019 tournament

At the Celebrity Cup, Zara caught everyone's attention when she took to the dance floor at the event's charity gala to take part in the karaoke session. Zara sang Paul Simon's You Can Call Me Al with her friend, as Mike watched on from the dance floor. The former rugby captain later went to take the microphone himself, belting out Robbie Williams' Angels to the crowds. Mike opened up about the evening while talking to HELLO!, admitting that they don't sing too often, but that they had a great time. "It's always good fun. Everyone just buys into it and turns into a good laugh," he said.

MORE: Prince George and Princess Charlotte's day out with their grandparents revealed

The Celebrity Cup – which is made up of teams from Ireland, England, Scotland and Wales – was also attended by Westlife singer Brian McFadden, former Strictly Come Dancing pros James and Ola Jordan, Cold Feet star James Nesbit, and Boyzone singer Keith Duffy. The tornament raises money for the Bubble Foundation and the Karen Keating Foundation. "It's always good if you can raise any money if you can," Mike added.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.