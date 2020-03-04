The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge had a packed day of engagements on the second day of their royal tour of Ireland. Prince William and Kate's first stop of the day was to Jigsaw in Temple Bar, the National Centre for Youth Mental Health in Ireland, where they met young people supported by the charity. The couple then travelled to Savannah House in County Kildare, a residential facility run by social justice charity Extern.
The Duke and Duchess will then swap their smart shoes for their wellies as they visit Research Farm in County Meath, to hear more about their work to promote sustainable farming across the country.
On Wednesday evening, William and Kate will attend a reception in central Dublin, hosted by Tanaiste, Simon Coveney. On Tuesday, the couple enjoyed a night at the Guinness Store's Gravity Bar, where they met people from a variety of sectors and sampled a pint of Guinness. Take a look at all of the best photos from day two of the royal tour of Ireland.
