Prince William and Kate Middleton visit Temple Bar, farm and more on day two of Ireland royal tour - best photos

The Cambridges visited a number of charities

Photo: © PA
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge had a packed day of engagements on the second day of their royal tour of Ireland. Prince William and Kate's first stop of the day was to Jigsaw in Temple Bar, the National Centre for Youth Mental Health in Ireland, where they met young people supported by the charity. The couple then travelled to Savannah House in County Kildare, a residential facility run by social justice charity Extern.

The Duke and Duchess will then swap their smart shoes for their wellies as they visit Research Farm in County Meath, to hear more about their work to promote sustainable farming across the country.

On Wednesday evening, William and Kate will attend a reception in central Dublin, hosted by Tanaiste, Simon Coveney. On Tuesday, the couple enjoyed a night at the Guinness Store's Gravity Bar, where they met people from a variety of sectors and sampled a pint of Guinness. Take a look at all of the best photos from day two of the royal tour of Ireland. 

Photo: © PA
Kate wore her cream Reiss 'Olivia' coat from her pre-Duchess days, with black jeans and her Equipment black polka dot blouse underneath. She also debuted a new pair of Russell & Bromley ankle boots. 

Photo: © PA
The Duke and Duchess sat down and met people supported by the charity Jigsaw in Temple Bar, to hear about their experiences. The organisation provides vital support to young people (aged 12 to 25) across a range of one-to-one, community, school and online services. They also joined a conversation with community campaigners, teachers, parents and coaches about the impact of Jigsaw's work within their respective communities. 

Photo: © Getty Images
After visiting Jigsaw, the Duke and Duchess took a walk down 'Love Lane' in Temple Bar. The lane, formerly known as Crampton Court, has been decorated with tiles bearing romantic quotes from films, literature and local sayings and is part of Dublin City Council's "Love the Lanes" scheme.

Photo: © Getty Images
Local artists have transformed the alleyway, now called 'Love Lane' in Temple Bar. It has become a favourite attraction in the city. 

