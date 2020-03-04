It was only mid-afternoon on Wednesday when the Duchess of Cambridge did her first outfit change, swapping her pretty monochrome outfit for an outfit that was more suitable for her farm visit. During day two of the royal tour in Ireland, she visited the Teagasc Animal & Grassland Research Centre at Grange in County Meath wearing an ultra-chic outfit that consisted of dark blue skinny jeans, a belted green wax jacket and a pair of chunky brown boots by Penelope Chilvers.

Kate looked beautiful in her casual farm outfit

Underneath, she appeared to have ditched the black polka-dot blouse she wore earlier in the day for a white checked one, which could be seen peeking out the top of the jacket. Meanwhile, her husband Prince William rocked the same outfit throughout the day, only changing into a matching green jacket that matched Kate's and different brown shoes. Farm clothes have never looked so stylish!

MORE: Kate Middleton recycles gorgeous cream Reiss coat during Ireland royal tour

Kate wore a similar outfit back in February for another farm visit

One aspect of Kate's look that remained the same was her hair, which continued to be styled in a sleek straight do. Eagle-eyed royal fans may have noticed that she has been sporting a new hairstyle since arriving in Ireland, and it is much shorter than the long brunette curls she was pictured with during a special screening of Dear Evan Hansen just last week. Even with her trademark blowdried curls, Kate's hair fell far past her shoulders at the performance at the Noel Coward Theatre in London. While her thick velvet headband obscured her hair transformation when she stepped off the plane in Dublin on Tuesday, her much shorter hairstyle was evident on Tuesday with her hair resting on her shoulders in a loose and straight style.

WATCH: The first look at Kate Middleton's shorter hair as she arrived in Ireland

Having been on a number of royal tours since joining the royal family, Kate knows how to dress to impress for just about any occasion in any country. Just last month, the mother-of-two sported a similarly casual look for a visit to The Ark Open Farm in Newtownards in Northern Ireland, even down to the same tasselled boots! She added black skinny jeans, a khaki jacket by Troy London and a pale blue rollneck jumper.

PHOTOS: Do royals have takeaways? Kate Middleton & the Queen's fast food faves