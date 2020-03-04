Kate Middleton is twinning with Princess Beatrice with her new The Vampire's Wife dress Are this royal pair sharing wardrobe tips?

The Duchess of Cambridge totally wowed us with her latest outfit, choosing celeb-favourite brand The Vampire's Wife for her first evening engagement during her royal tour of Ireland on Tuesday. And while the likes of Sienna Miller, Alexa Chung and Margot Robbie can't get enough of the designer's flared sleeve dresses, they have another royal fan, too – Princess Beatrice! The royal bride-to-be has worn the designs on a couple of occasions, and memorably has a metallic green version that is very similar to Kate's own choice.

Kate looked beautiful in her The Vampire's Wife dress

Beatrice and Kate aren't officially fashion twins, however - the Princess' owns the 'Veneration' tiered dress, while the Duchess went for the 'Falconetti' style, which features less ruffles. It looks like the brand are preparing for a mass of orders after Kate's appearance in it, since it's already listed ready for pre-order at the top of the website!

Beatrice chose to wear The Vampire's Wife for close friend Ellie Goulding's wedding in August 2019, and also for one of the Queen's annual garden parties in May of the same year. We wouldn't be surprised if we see her wearing the designer line again, and some have even guessed that she could wear a sparkly champagne gown from the brand as a second wedding dress.

Princess Beatrice also loves the brand

The cult fashion line was founded by former model Susie Cave as a capsule collection in 2014 – and since then, countless stars have worn its signature styles on the red carpet and beyond. The brand is based in Brighton, so no doubt both Beatrice and Kate love supporting a home-grown British designer that has seen so much success.

Tuesday night's look was Kate's second green outfit of her Irish royal visit – could we see a royal flush of vibrant verdant looks across the three-day tour? The Duchess' first choice was a gorgeous Alessandra Rich dress, teamed with a beautiful emerald Catherine Walker coat. She also debuted some incredible new diamond earrings, worth £17,300!