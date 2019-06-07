Some pictures of our favourite royals seem all too familiar at times, and no, you're definitely not seeing double! When Prince George got shushed by cousin Savannah Phillips in 2018, many fans recalled the exact same moment his uncle Prince Harry did the same 28 years earlier to cousin Princess Beatrice. And when the Duchess of Cambridge stepped out onto the steps of the Lindo Wing following the birth of Prince George in 2013, many royal family followers had seen that exact image with Princess Diana and Princess Anne decades before. Here are our favourite snaps of royal history repeating itself…
During the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's royal tour of Africa in September 2019, Prince Harry retraced his mother, Diana, Princess of Wales' footsteps, who famously walked through a partially cleared Angolan minefield in 1997 to highlight the work of the Halo Trust. The Duke walked down the former minefield in Huambo, which is now a bustling community. He also visited Dirico to see the charity's work first-hand, donning body armour and a face mask to inspect an area of bush being cleared of ordnance by the charity.