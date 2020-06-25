Many families have been enjoying socially distanced reunions with their loved ones after the recent changes made to the social distancing guidelines. And when it comes to enjoying quality time with family, the royals are no different.
From 4 July, the guidelines state that two households can meet indoors while maintaining social distancing of one metre plus. And along with families up and down the country no doubt rejoicing at the change, the royals are likely to enjoy some reunions, too.
From the Cambridges to the Wessexes, here at HELLO! we take a look at how the royals might be enjoying some long-awaited family time in the coming weeks.
Prince Charles and the Queen
The Duke and Duchess of Cornwall spent the majority of lockdown in their Scottish residence, Birkhall, but have since returned to the capital to their London home Clarence House.
However, in ordinary circumstances, the couple usually head to Balmoral to visit the Queen at some point during the summer holidays.
"While we are not currently aware of any other or forthcoming reunions, usually at this time of the year the royals would be preparing for their summer holidays.
"The Queen traditionally heads up to her Scottish estate Balmoral and in previous years, she has been joined by members of her family, including the Cambridges and the Wessexes," our royal correspondent Danielle Stacey said.
If Charles and Camilla head back up to Scotland to spend the summer at Birkhall, and the Queen and Prince Philip also decide to make the journey from Windsor to Balmoral - the Queen's known favourite residence - the two couples could reunite in person.
Camilla did recently express her joy at being able to see her grandchildren, telling an ITV reporter: "First time last weekend, not hug them but see them, it was a great treat."
