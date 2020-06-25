﻿
Royalty and Statesmen

When will the royals reunite and who will they bubble with?

The country is seeing changes to social distancing guidelines

When will the royals reunite and who will they bubble with?
When will the royals reunite and who will they bubble with?

Francesca Shillcock
Photo: © PA
Many families have been enjoying socially distanced reunions with their loved ones after the recent changes made to the social distancing guidelines. And when it comes to enjoying quality time with family, the royals are no different.

From 4 July, the guidelines state that two households can meet indoors while maintaining social distancing of one metre plus. And along with families up and down the country no doubt rejoicing at the change, the royals are likely to enjoy some reunions, too.

From the Cambridges to the Wessexes, here at HELLO! we take a look at how the royals might be enjoying some long-awaited family time in the coming weeks.

 

Prince Charles and the Queen

The Duke and Duchess of Cornwall spent the majority of lockdown in their Scottish residence, Birkhall, but have since returned to the capital to their London home Clarence House.

However, in ordinary circumstances, the couple usually head to Balmoral to visit the Queen at some point during the summer holidays.

"While we are not currently aware of any other or forthcoming reunions, usually at this time of the year the royals would be preparing for their summer holidays.

"The Queen traditionally heads up to her Scottish estate Balmoral and in previous years, she has been joined by members of her family, including the Cambridges and the Wessexes," our royal correspondent Danielle Stacey said.

If Charles and Camilla head back up to Scotland to spend the summer at Birkhall, and the Queen and Prince Philip also decide to make the journey from Windsor to Balmoral - the Queen's known favourite residence - the two couples could reunite in person.

Camilla did recently express her joy at being able to see her grandchildren, telling an ITV reporter: "First time last weekend, not hug them but see them, it was a great treat."

cambridges
Photo: © PA
2/5

The Cambridges and the Middletons

In addition to heading up to Balmoral, the Cambridges have previously enjoyed vacations with Kate's side of the family, too.

"The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are also incredibly close to Kate's parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, whom they have holidayed with on the island of Mustique in the past. The UK government is asking everyone to avoid non-essential international travel under the current guidelines, so a family vacation seems unlikely at the moment.

"While the royal family's personal plans are always kept private, no doubt William, Kate, George, Charlotte and Louis will be looking forward to seeing their parents and grandparents in the near future," said Danielle.

The Cambridges are currently in lockdown at their country home, Anmer Hall, in Norfolk, which is an approximate three and a half-hour drive to the Middletons' family home in Bucklebury.

Carole and Michael have been spending lockdown with their son James Middleton and his fiancee Alizee Thevenet, so when restrictions are eased and even more households can meet up, the Cambridges may make a trip to see Granny and Grandpa.

mike-and-zara-front-door
Photo: © Instagram
3/5

The Tindalls and the Phillipses

HELLO!'s royal correspondent Danielle Stacey said: "Mike and Zara Tindall, and Peter and Autumn Phillips, who announced their split this year, also all live on Princess Anne's Gatcombe Park estate in Gloucestershire, so it seems likely that they will be able to see one another in person soon too."

harry-meghan-doria
Photo: © Getty Images
4/5

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and Doria Ragland

Since moving Stateside, Prince Harry and Meghan have certainly kept themselves busy with their fantastic work for important causes such as their recent baking session at Homebody Industries, as well as voicing their support on the anniversary of Grenfell.

But now that the royal couple are living in LA, it seems likely that they will be enjoying spending time with Meghan's mum, Doria Ragland.

Doria works as a yoga instructor in Los Angeles, which is Meghan's hometown, and with the couple both having a strong bond to Meghan's mum, we're sure they're enjoying plenty of quality time together in the sunshine state.

eugenie-and-beatrice
Photo: © Getty Images
5/5

Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie

While Princess Eugenie has been living in lockdown with her parents the Duke and Duchess of York and her husband Jack Brooksbank at Royal Lodge in Windsor, Princess Beatrice and her husband-to-be Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi have been staying at Edoardo's mother's house in the Cotswolds.

Now that travelling within the UK is allowed, and two households will be set to reunite come 4 July, the sisters will no doubt be wanting to get together to reunite both households after weeks of being apart.

Eugenie and Jack had another special reunion recently, when Jack's father George was released from hospital having battled Covid-19. The royal sent a touching message thanking the NHS team who took care of her father-in-law as well as special images of George on his return from ICU.

