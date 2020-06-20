Princess Eugenie has broken her silence on her father-in-law, George Brooksbank's battle with COVID-19 to send a touching message to the doctors who saved his life.

The 30-year-old shared her thanks on social media on Saturday and praised the efforts of the NHS staff working at the Royal Brompton Hospital.

Princess Eugenie thanked NHS staff for saving her father-in-law's life

Posting a short video, she said: "I just wanted to say a huge thank you to everyone at the Brompton Hospital for what you've done in saying my father-in-law's life. George came back home to us the other day so happy, and as the 'miracle man' as he called himself.

"From the bottom of my husband's and my heart we just want to thank you for everything you've done on the frontline. For risking your lives and those close to you and just for making sure that we can all be safe and sleep well at night."

She added: "So thank you so much and thank you for giving us all hope, thank you for changing the course of this pandemic and making sure that we're all happy in what we're doing. I wish everyone all the best and thank you so much again for everything you do."

Princess Eugenie shared photos of George's return home

She also captioned the clip, writing: "The COVID-19 pandemic has been a difficult time for so many and I want to say a HUGE thank you to every frontline worker who have kept us all safe and well, whilst sacrificing so much. In particular, I’d like to send an enormous thank you to all the teams who saved my father in law, George's life during his stays at St Mary’s, Chelsea and Royal Brompton Hospital after he contracted the virus.

"To quote George, ‘There was always somebody at hand. I want to offer profound thanks to everyone who was involved. It was a real eye-opener for somebody who has not been in hospital before for any length of time. I certainly owe them my life.’"

She concluded: "I can't begin to express the thanks I have to you all for bringing him back to our family, my husband Jack, his brother Tom and his beloved wife Nicola. We are forever grateful. @imperialnhs @rbhcharity @chelwestft."

George Brooksbank was in the hospital for nine weeks

George, whose son Jack married Eugenie in 2018, fell ill in mid-March after a trip to France and ended up being in hospital for nine weeks, said a spokesman for Eugenie's mother Sarah, Duchess of York, in April.

He was on a ventilator for five weeks at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital in London. After a tracheotomy, his condition gradually improved and he was moved to a ward at the Royal Brompton Hospital which specialised in heart and lung conditions in people recovering from COVID-19.

He then underwent a further period of rehabilitation at an institution in Roehampton. George is now "absolutely fine", attributing his recovery to the several weeks of recuperation in hospital.

