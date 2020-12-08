﻿
5 Photos | Royalty and Statesmen

Prince William and Kate Middleton toast marshmallows at Cardiff Castle as they continue royal train tour - best photos

The Cambridges are spreading festive cheer across the UK

Photo: © Getty Images
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are on the final day of their royal train tour, after visiting Edinburgh, Berwick-upon-Tweed, Batley and Manchester on Monday.

Prince William and Kate arrived at Cardiff Castle for their first port of call on Tuesday, where they met local university  students and heard about some of the challenges they have experienced during the pandemic, with a particular focus on mental health.

The couple are spreading festive cheer throughout the UK, meeting frontline workers, carers, teachers and young people, as they thank the public for their work during the coronavirus pandemic.

Highlights from Monday's stop-offs included the Duke and Duchess surprising primary school children with a visit from some reindeer, and Kate got to meet Len Gardner – an 85-year-old carer she has been chatting with on the phone after secretly volunteering through the NHS Volunteer Responder Check In And Chat scheme.

WATCH: William and Kate surprise schoolchildren in Berwick-upon-Tweed with reindeer visit

Photo: © Getty Images
Kate looked festive in a familiar red Alexander McQueen coat with a tartan scarf and her Grace Han bag. 

We'll be bringing you all the best photos as the Cambridges continue their tour on the Queen's royal train…

Photo: © Getty Images
The visit coincided with Christmas at the Castle – a festival of Christmas activities staged at the tourist attraction throughout December.

During one sweet moment, William put his arm around his wife as they browsed some of the Christmas stalls. 

Photo: © Getty Images
The couple couldn't resist toasting their own marshmallows!

Touching one of the sticky sweet treats with her gloved hand, Kate laughed and said: "I'm going to have that marshmallow on my fingers all day."

