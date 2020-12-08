Kate Middleton surprises in recycled Christmas outfit for new royal appearance

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The Duchess of Cambridge stepped out with Prince William on their latest visit during the royal train tour of the UK on Tuesday, and she looked beautiful once again!

Wearing a coordinating red and black outfit, Kate recycled her pleated tartan Emilia Wickstead skirt, which she wore in 2019 to host a Christmas party at Kensington Place with Prince William. To finish off her look, the royal added a black roll-neck jumper, heeled Ralph Lauren boots and her Alexander McQueen bold red coat.

And even her accessories matched! Wrapping up warm against the cool winter weather, Kate donned a red tartan scarf and black leather gloves.

The Duchess styled her hair in bouncy curls, fastening the top section away from her face, and adding her usual natural makeup look.

Kate stunned in festive red in Cardiff

The royal couple visited Cardiff Castle to meet local university students for their first engagement of the day, which came following a packed schedule of events on Monday.

Kate and William are calling at stops in England, Wales and Scotland between 6 and 8 December, where they will meet frontline workers, volunteers, care home staff, teachers, schoolchildren and young people to hear about their experiences during 2020.

For Monday's visits, the Duchess wowed in a number of looks, recycling staple pieces from her royal wardrobe and adding in some elegant new items, too.

She chose her blue Catherine Walker coat from her visit to Sweden and Norway in 2018 for her earlier engagements, adding a brand new clutch bag from Strathberry - a Scottish accessories designer that the Duchess of Sussex is also fond of.

Kate carried a new Strathberry clutch bag on Monday

Later, she changed into her Hobbs military coat, adding another new handbag! The Metier London 'Roma' small suede bag costs £1,080 - and has already sold out at Matches Fashion.

And for her final engagement of the day at Fareshare in Manchester, Kate opted to wear a new festive knit from another Scottish brand, Brora Cashmere. The 'super soft lambswool fair isle jumper' costs £195 and looks super snuggly - we're loving the royal's festive wardrobe!

