Kate Middleton makes spelling mistake in heartfelt message but fans are shocked over Prince William detail Did you spot it?

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge began their festive tour across the country on Sunday. The royals are borrowing the Queen's royal train to visit cities up and down the UK, but before boarding the train at the weekend, the duo left a message for all transport workers on a whiteboard located at Euston Train Station.

Kate was in charge of writing out the message, which read: "Thank you to all transport workers everywhere for keeping the coutry [sic] moving throughout this difficult year. Wishing you all a very Merry Christmas! Catherine, William."

Fans were delighted to see the sweet memo but quickly noticed that the Duchess had misspelt the word "country".

"Lovely gesture by them both. Missed out the N in country though! Still, very sweet and thoughtful to all these workers. Merry Christmas to you all," wrote one.

Kate's message seems to be missing an 'n' in the word 'country'

Kate's hiccup was quickly forgotten, as most fans were left speechless over the fact that Prince William is left-handed. The 38-year-old signed his name after Kate wrote the message and in a picture shared on their official Twitter, he could be seen holding the pen with his left hand.

"Wow... didn't know that the Duke was left handed," wrote a fan, whilst a second added: "Prince Will is left handed??"

Fans were shocked to find out that Prince William is left-handed

A fourth remarked: "The Duke is a leftie like me – we're pretty awesome people," and another explained why Kate had been in charge of writing the message, instead of William.

"William is a lefty which makes it difficult to write on a white board. Tend to wipe it away as you write." Prince William is not the only left-handed royal in the family. The Countess of Wessex is also a 'leftie' and has been spotted writing with her left hand several times.