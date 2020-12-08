We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are currently touring the UK aboard the royal train, and Monday saw Kate donning some beautiful outfits – that's right, plural!

As she was pictured arriving at Batley Community Centre in West Yorkshire, which is their third stop, the Duchess made an unexpected outfit change.

Earlier in the day, Kate stepped out in a bright blue coat from Catherine Walker, which she previously wore during her visit to Sweden and Norway in 2018, and a Strathberry clutch bag.

She swapped her bold blue design for a more muted military coat layered over the top of a warm cream jumper and black trousers, both of which were visible when she unbuttoned her coat.

Kate appears to have recycled her Hobbs jacket which she previously paired with a red Zara dress during a visit to Wales in February, and kept on her faux pearl Simone Rocha earrings.

Kate looked elegant in her Hobbs coat and trousers – her second outfit on Monday

Want to get your hands on her cosy wool-blend coat? The brand is selling a black version for £269, down from £349 – but with its new sale price, it's bound to be snapped up quickly.

Military coat, was £349 now £269, Hobbs

To keep safe, Kate added a blue floral face mask as she chatted to volunteers inside the centre. And she's not the only one to have changed for the occasion – Prince William also looked notably different from his morning engagements. The royal ditched his tartan scarf, which was likely a nod to Scotland, in favour of an olive green one.

Simone Rocha faux pearl earrings, £356, Farfetch

During their visit, the couple met those who have supported elderly members of the community throughout the pandemic by sending cards, having regular phone calls and dropping off food bags.

Kate later changed into a chic Christmas jumper!

Kate later made another outfit change for the couple's final stop of the day - wearing a gorgeous new festive jumper from another of her favourite Scottish brands, Brora Cashmere.

Fair isle jumper, £195, Brora Cashmere

The 'super-soft lambswool fair isle jumper' costs £195, and we predict a sell out! She also changed her face mask to a slightly different floral design from her go-to Amaia Kids range.

