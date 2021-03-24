21 photos that show the Queen's sweet bond with Prince William

As Prince William is second-in-line to the throne behind his father, Prince Charles, and as a future King, he holds a special place in the Queen's life.
But the two royals' tie goes far beyond the realm of their duties, and William and the Queen clearly have a fun and loving relationship that shines through whenever they are together.
Whether they are laughing at an inside joke on the sidelines or stoically sharing the spotlight at an official event, Prince William and the Queen have always shown they have an unbreakable bond.
According to a report in The Sunday Times in March 2021, William is said to have grown closer to the Queen and Prince Charles, after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's decision to step back as senior royals and Prince Andrew's removal from public life following the Jeffrey Epstein scandal.
Here is a look at the monarch and her grandson's best moments together.
