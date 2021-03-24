﻿
21 Photos | Royalty and Statesmen

21 photos that show the Queen's sweet bond with Prince William

The Duke of Cambridge will one day become King

Photo: © Getty Images
As Prince William is second-in-line to the throne behind his father, Prince Charles, and as a future King, he holds a special place in the Queen's life. 

But the two royals' tie goes far beyond the realm of their duties, and William and the Queen clearly have a fun and loving relationship that shines through whenever they are together.

Whether they are laughing at an inside joke on the sidelines or stoically sharing the spotlight at an official event, Prince William and the Queen have always shown they have an unbreakable bond.

According to a report in The Sunday Times in March 2021, William is said to have grown closer to the Queen and Prince Charles, after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's decision to step back as senior royals and Prince Andrew's removal from public life following the Jeffrey Epstein scandal. 

Here is a look at the monarch and her grandson's best moments together.

WATCH: The sweet way Prince William says goodbye to the Queen REVEALED

Everyone needs a grandma who looks at them like the Queen looks at Prince William! The monarch's adoration for her grandson was clear as she watched the future king at work during a meeting with the President of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier at Buckingham Palace in November 2017.

The Queen was reunited with her grandson publicly in October 2020 after months apart during the coronavirus pandemic. Her Majesty and William carried out a joint engagement at the Defence Science and Technology Laboratory near Salisbury. 

Who better to show you the ropes at a royal wedding than the Queen? The monarch pointed out some details to little Prince William after the Duke and Duchess of York's wedding ceremony in 1986.

We wish we could hear this conversation! Prince William made his Granny laugh during a Patron's Lunch celebration at Buckingham Palace.

Returning the favor, Her Majesty made the Prince get the giggles during the pair's hilarious moment during the Buckingham Palace engagement.

On a sunny day at Guards Polo Club, Smiths Lawn in Windsor during the 1980s, the monarch spent some quality time with grandsons Prince William and Prince Harry.

Prince William, far right, couldn't help but crack a smile as he was inspected by his grandmother during the Sovereign's Parade at the Royal Military Academy in Sandhurst.

Bring your grandmother to work day! Prince William escorted the Queen around the East Anglian Air Ambulance base when she paid him a special visit during his days as a pilot.

Make way for the Prince! Joined by a pint-sized Peter and Zara Phillips, the Queen looked on at little William as he made his arrival at Sandringham. We love how the two royals are even dressed alike!

The monarch certainly loves to make her grandson smile during their chats. Queen Elizabeth and Prince William traded some animated commentary during the Annual Festival of Remembrance.

The monarch's hands in his, Prince William planted a kiss on his grandmother after playing in the polo match at the Royal Ascot in England.

With Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cambridge by their sides, the Queen and Prince William shared a moment during the finale of the Queen's Diamond Jubilee celebrations at Buckingham Palace.

Having guided both her son and grandson, the Queen had a chance to share some thoughts with her great-grandson Prince George and his dad during Princess Charlotte's christening in 2015. 

The experienced pilot explained the ins and outs of his work to the Queen, including giving Her Majesty a look at a Sea King helicopter, during her visit to Royal Air Force base Valley.

Royal accomplishments! The Queen proudly looked on as William held on to his diploma after graduating from the University of St Andrews.

Flanking Prince Philip, the Queen and Prince William looked deep in conversation during the 800th anniversary of the Magna Carta.

Carrying on tradition: Two future Kings, and the Queen, on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during Trooping the Colour in 2015.

It looks like these two royals have always been able to make each other laugh! Prince William grinned as he talked to his grandmother during the Trooping of the Colour ceremony at Buckingham Palace way back in 2003.

Proud to have the whole family together! The Queen stood alongside her grandson and his family during the Trooping of the Colour ceremony in 2016.

