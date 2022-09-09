Emotional King Charles' heartfelt gesture to Camilla as they arrive at Buckingham Palace after Queen's death A tender moment

This is the heartwarming moment King Charles III put a supportive hand on Camilla's back as they arrived at Buckingham Palace on Friday afternoon.

Moving photographs captured the historic moment King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla were back at the royal residence for the first time since the Queen died.

It was an emotional moment to see the royal come home to Buckingham Palace in his new role, with the support of his loving wife Camilla beside him.

King Charles III was seen greeting people outside Buckingham Palace for the first time as King.

The King and Queen Consort were also seen waving to the crowds who had flocked to the royal residence.

As Charles arrived, there were thousands of people gathered around Buckingham Palace to pay their respects to the late monarch who died aged 96 at Balmoral in Scotland.

During the special moment, he took time to stop and admire the floral tributes which were left in abundance for his late mum.

Dressed in black, emotional King Charles III and Queen Consort looked sombre and thoughtful as they made their grand arrival. In front of the flowers, he took time to say a prayer for his mum.

They have a long day ahead, having spent the night at Balmoral before they made the journey to London.

The pair arrived at RAF Northolt just after 1.30pm. King Charles III has expressed his great sadness following the death of the Queen.

He said: "The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family.

"We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world.

"During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which The Queen was so widely held."

The Queen won the hearts of the nation during her 70-year reign.

World leaders, European royals and celebrities as well as the British people have shared their devastation at the news.

The UK now has a period of mourning to celebrate the monarch's legacy she leaves behind.

