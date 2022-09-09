King Charles III announces first big change as the new sovereign Her Majesty passed away in Balmoral on Thursday

Buckingham Palace have announced the details of King Charles III's historic Accession Council, which will be held on Saturday at 10am in St James's Palace.

MORE: Princess Beatrice's husband Edoardo 'heartbroken' over Queen's death

Queen Elizabeth II died on Thursday afternoon at Balmoral, surrounded by some of her loved ones.

Loading the player...

WATCH: The Queen's 70-year reign in pictures

Just one day after her death, King Charles has made a momentous decision to televise the Accession Council for the first time in history. The event will show the new sovereign being formally proclaimed monarch, with Charles making his declaration and oath.

READ: The 15 Prime Ministers during the Queen's 70-year reign

MORE: Cressida Bonas mourns the loss of the Queen with heartfelt tribute

Buckingham Palace said: "His Majesty The King will be proclaimed at the Accession Council at 10.00hrs tomorrow morning 10th September in the State Apartments of St James’s Palace, London.

"The Accession Council, attended by Privy Councillors, is divided into two parts. In Part I, the Privy Council, without The King present, will proclaim the Sovereign, and formally approve various consequential Orders, including the arrangements for the Proclamation.

King Charles has made the decision to televise the Accession Council

"Part II, is the holding by The King of His Majesty’s first Privy Council. The King will make his Declaration and read and sign an oath to uphold the security of the Church in Scotland and approve Orders in Council which facilitate continuity of government.

"The Accession Council will be followed by the Principal Proclamation, which will be read at 11.00hrs from the balcony overlooking Friary Court at St James's Palace. The Proclamation will be read by Garter King of Arms, accompanied by the Earl Marshal, other Officers of Arms and the Serjeants at Arms. This is the first public reading of the Proclamation."

Historically, the entire Privy Council is summoned to the Accession Council to oversee the formal proclamation of a new monarch. But with the number of privy counsellors - who are lifetime members and mostly past and present politicians - now standing at more than 700, restrictions have been put in place.

Queen Elizabeth II passed away on Thursday

Just 200 will be summoned, and those cut will be asked to enter an annual ballot for a few remaining seats, with the decision prompting a row over the lack of consultation and the loss of the key duty. This does not affect the constitutional process.

The Accession Council must take place before Parliament meets, and Parliament should meet as soon as practicable after the death of a sovereign. The Accession Council is divided into two parts, and is presided over by the Lord President of the Council, who has ministerial responsibility for the Privy Council Office.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity and royal news delivered directly to your inbox.