The sweet question the Queen asked Prince William during Pageant balcony appearance

The Queen made a very brief, but much-awaited appearance on the balcony of Buckingham Palace at the end of Sunday's Pageant, and she could not have looked more delighted to see the crowds at the Mall, all gathered to celebrate her 70 years on the throne.

The monarch was accompanied by her heirs, her son Prince Charles and his wife the Duchess of Cornwall, and Prince William and his family, the Duchess of Cambridge and their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Her Majesty spent just three minutes on the balcony, waving to the crowds, but following the national anthem, and just seconds before she returned into the palace, she asked Prince William where the Royal Box was located.

The Queen can be seen asking William: "Where were you sitting?" to which the Duke replies, whilst pointing to the royal box: "Over there, in the Royal Box."

Following William's indications, the Queen went on to wave in the Royal Box's direction, where her daughter Princess Anne, granddaughters Zara Tindall, Princess Beatrice, and Princess Eugenie were sitting alongside their spouses and children, with the exception of baby Sienna, who was absent from the festivities.

The Queen's attendance on day four of the Platinum Jubilee was not confirmed beforehand. The first time crowds were given a hint that the monarch would be making an appearance was when the royal standard was raised at 4.30pm to express that the Queen was in residence at Buckingham Palace. Fans flocked towards the palace from The Mall to be ready for Her Majesty.

The 96-year-old looked dazzled crowds in a Stewart Parvin outfit - a vibrant green double crepe wool dress and coat. The Queen wore a Rachel Trevor-Morgan hat with a black pom pom and completed her look with the Bow brooch.