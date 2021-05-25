Much has been said about the tension between Prince Charles and his younger son Prince Harry in recent months.
The Prince of Wales, 72, has not addressed his relationship with Harry in public, although the Duke of Sussex has made it clear that there is "a lot to work through". In March, he revealed that his father had cut him off and wasn't responding to his phone calls.
While Harry came back to the UK for his grandfather Prince Philip's funeral in April and saw his dad then, it's clear that their bond hasn't been repaired. Speaking on the Armchair Expert podcast in May, Harry said: "Certainly, when it comes to parenting, if I've experienced some form of pain and suffering because of the pain and suffering that perhaps my father or parents suffered, I'm gonna make sure I break that cycle so that I don't pass it on."
And later that month, Harry also said on his Apple TV+ series, The Me You Can't See: "My father used to say to me when I was younger, he used to say to William and I, 'Well, it was like that for me, so it's gonna be like that for you.' That doesn't make sense. Just because you suffered, it doesn't mean that your kids have to suffer. In fact, quite the opposite. If you suffered, do everything you can to make sure that whatever experiences, negative experiences that you had, you can make it right for your kids."
Despite all the pain Harry still feels and felt growing up, he is determined to reconcile with his dad. Speaking to Oprah in March, he admitted: "I will always love him. There's a lot of hurt that's happened. I will continue to make it one of my priorities to heal that relationship."
And in 2018, he also spoke about his father's kindness on Prince, Son and Heir: Charles at 70, saying: "It's the things he does behind the scenes that people don't know about. I don’t think people realise quite how kind he is."
As the family deal with their issues privately, we're taking a look back at some of their happier moments when Charles showed his close bond with his two boys…