The sweet way Prince Harry's son Archie honours Princess Diana

Prince Harry has revealed his son Archie's first word and explained in his new AppleTV+ docuseries, The Me You Can't See, and it was the sweetest tribute to his late grandmother Princess Diana.

Talking about his son with Meghan Markle in episode five, the royal explained that Archie's nursery has a photo of Princess Diana hanging on the wall – before revealing that his first word was "grandma".

WATCH: Official trailer for Prince Harry and Oprah's new mental health series

"I got a photo of her in his nursery, and it was one of the first words that he said — apart from 'mama,' 'papa,' it was then 'grandma'. Grandma Diana," he shared.

"It's the sweetest thing, but at the same time, it makes me really sad because she should be here."

Back in March last year, during a chat with James Corden on top of a double-decker tourist bus, the father-of-one also confessed another of Archie's first words - "crocodile".

"My son is now over a year and a half, he is hysterical, he's got the most amazing personality, he's already putting two, three words together," he told the host of The Late, Late Show. "He's already singing songs. His first word was 'crocodile', three syllables."

Archie with Princess Diana's favourite flowers in the background

It seems Prince Harry keeps his late mother very close to him, especially since welcoming his son back in 2019.

Just six days after Archie's birth on 6 May 2019, Meghan celebrated her first US Mother's Day, and shared an adorable image of her newborn's tiny toes as they took a stroll in their garden at Frogmore Cottage at Windsor.

The caption on Sussex Royal's Instagram poignantly made reference to Harry's late mother, Princess Diana: "Paying tribute to all mothers today – past, present, mothers-to-be, and those lost but forever remembered. We honour and celebrate each and every one of you."

Meghan and Archie also posed against a backdrop of forget-me-nots, Princess Diana's favourite flowers.

