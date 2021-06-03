7 times Prince Harry has made sister-in-law Kate Middleton giggle in public

While the Duke of Sussex has openly spoken about strained relationships with members of the royal family, he has shared a close bond with sister-in-law, the Duchess of Cambridge, over the years.
The pair have known each other since they were teenagers with Kate having met Harry's brother, Prince William, while they were studying at the University of St Andrews.
As a royal girlfriend, she joined her future husband William on family holidays with Prince Charles and Harry. And at the Order of the Garter ceremony in Windsor in 2008, Harry made sure that Kate felt at ease at such a public outing by making her laugh.
When William and Kate announced their engagement in 2010, Harry was delighted for the pair, telling German newspaper Bild: "I've always wanted a sister and now I've got one. I've known Kate for years, and it's fantastic that she is becoming part of the family."
