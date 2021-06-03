7 times Prince Harry has made sister-in-law Kate Middleton giggle in public

﻿
8 Photos | Royalty and Statesmen

The royal brother and sister-in-law share a sweet bond

Photo: © Getty Images
While the Duke of Sussex has openly spoken about strained relationships with members of the royal family, he has shared a close bond with sister-in-law, the Duchess of Cambridge, over the years.

The pair have known each other since they were teenagers with Kate having met Harry's brother, Prince William, while they were studying at the University of St Andrews.

As a royal girlfriend, she joined her future husband William on family holidays with Prince Charles and Harry. And at the Order of the Garter ceremony in Windsor in 2008, Harry made sure that Kate felt at ease at such a public outing by making her laugh.

When William and Kate announced their engagement in 2010, Harry was delighted for the pair, telling German newspaper Bild: "I've always wanted a sister and now I've got one. I've known Kate for years, and it's fantastic that she is becoming part of the family."

Take a look at Prince Harry and Kate's sweetest photos together in HELLO!'s gallery…

Loading the player...
WATCH: Prince Harry and Kate Middleton share sweet moment together as they attend Anzac Day service 2019

Photo: © Getty Images
At the Thanksgiving service to mark the Queen's Diamond Jubilee in 2012 at St Paul's Cathedral, the Duchess appeared to get the giggles when her brother-in-law leaned in to whisper to her.

Photo: © Getty Images
The royal family played a huge role in supporting Team GB at the London 2012 Olympics, and an excitable Harry and Kate, along with William, watched the Olympic torch relay outside Buckingham Palace.

Photo: © Getty Images
When the Cambridges and Prince Harry shared a joint household, they would often carry out engagements together. One of our favourite events was when William, Kate and Harry visited the Harry Potter film set at Warner Bros. Studios in 2013. The trio laughed as they played with wands during their tour.

The Duchess was also pregnant with her eldest child, Prince George, at the time, and Harry has previously spoken about his love for his nephews, George and Prince Louis, and niece, Princess Charlotte, telling The Daily Mail: "They are the most amazing things ever."

Photo: © Getty Images
We wonder what Harry said to his sister-in-law to make her giggle so much on the balcony of Buckingham Palace as they attended Trooping the Colour in 2014. The pair often share a carriage in the procession, usually with the Duchess of Cornwall, and in recent years, Harry's wife Meghan Markle has joined them.

Photo: © Getty Images
William, Harry and Kate were all hysterical with laughter as they tried 'welly wanging', with children and representatives from charities and Aardman Animations, during a meeting of the Charities Forum at BAFTA in 2015.

Photo: © Getty Images
Prince Harry was just weeks away from becoming a father for the first time in April 2019 when he joined Kate at the Anzac Day service. The pair stepped out together for the service, chatting and laughing as they arrived at Westminster Abbey.

